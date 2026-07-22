Magellan Asset Management Ltd Purchases 69,553 Shares of Ameren Corporation $AEE

Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its position in Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE - Free Report) by 30.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 298,332 shares of the utilities provider's stock after acquiring an additional 69,553 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd owned about 0.11% of Ameren worth $32,793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AEE. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Ameren by 285.5% in the 3rd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 266 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Garton & Associates Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameren during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ameren by 6,040.0% during the second quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 307 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Ameren by 6,080.0% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 309 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ameren by 74.9% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 292 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 79.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Ameren from $116.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Ameren from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Ameren from $121.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an "overweight" rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Ameren in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Ameren from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Monday, May 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $120.67.

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Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Theresa A. Shaw sold 1,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.35, for a total transaction of $164,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 32,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,602,317.05. The trade was a 4.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders own 0.29% of the company's stock.

Ameren Stock Down 0.6%

AEE stock opened at $109.79 on Wednesday. Ameren Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $96.57 and a fifty-two week high of $118.32. The business's 50-day moving average is $110.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $30.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.47.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.24 billion. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 17.17%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. Ameren has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.250-5.450 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Ameren Corporation will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Ameren Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 9th were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 9th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. Ameren's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.96%.

Ameren Profile

Ameren Corporation NYSE: AEE is an integrated energy company headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, that provides electric and natural gas delivery and related services in portions of Missouri and Illinois. The company operates regulated utility businesses that serve a broad mix of residential, commercial and industrial customers, and it participates in wholesale energy markets and transmission operations that support reliable service across its service territories.

Ameren's core activities include generation, transmission and distribution of electricity, distribution of natural gas, and the provision of customer energy solutions such as demand-side management and energy efficiency programs.

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