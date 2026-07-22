Magellan Asset Management Ltd Reduces Holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. $CMG

Magellan Asset Management Ltd lessened its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG - Free Report) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,865,109 shares of the restaurant operator's stock after selling 136,586 shares during the quarter. Chipotle Mexican Grill comprises 1.6% of Magellan Asset Management Ltd's investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Magellan Asset Management Ltd owned about 0.30% of Chipotle Mexican Grill worth $123,722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,804 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter worth $224,000. Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 26,460 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares during the period. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 7,176.0% in the second quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,819 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 1,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 88.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 274,375 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $15,406,000 after purchasing an additional 129,066 shares in the last quarter. 91.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts: Sign Up

Key Chipotle Mexican Grill News

Here are the key news stories impacting Chipotle Mexican Grill this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CMG shares. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, TD Cowen reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Twenty-three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $43.86.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CMG

Chipotle Mexican Grill Trading Up 0.6%

CMG stock opened at $33.33 on Wednesday. The firm's 50-day moving average is $32.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.84. The company has a market capitalization of $42.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.97. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.03 and a 52 week high of $53.03.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.24. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.07 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 49.64%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill is a fast-casual restaurant company known for its Mexican-inspired menu of burritos, bowls, tacos and salads. Founded in 1993 by Steve Ells, the chain emphasizes fresh, customizable meals made from a limited menu of core ingredients and a focus on ingredient quality. Chipotle operates primarily company-owned restaurants and offers dine-in, takeout, catering and delivery through its own digital platforms and third-party partners.

The company is headquartered in Newport Beach, California, and traces its roots to Denver, Colorado.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Chipotle Mexican Grill, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Chipotle Mexican Grill wasn't on the list.

While Chipotle Mexican Grill currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here