Magellan Asset Management Ltd Reduces Stake in Union Pacific Corporation $UNP

Magellan Asset Management Ltd cut its stake in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP - Free Report) by 10.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 257,154 shares of the railroad operator's stock after selling 29,284 shares during the quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd's holdings in Union Pacific were worth $62,391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UNP. Capital World Investors increased its position in Union Pacific by 92.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 20,136,349 shares of the railroad operator's stock worth $4,658,142,000 after purchasing an additional 9,655,306 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,779,907,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 72.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 9,177,002 shares of the railroad operator's stock valued at $2,169,168,000 after buying an additional 3,861,636 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,980,904 shares of the railroad operator's stock valued at $2,540,105,000 after buying an additional 2,267,708 shares during the period. Finally, Baupost Group LLC MA acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $353,658,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.38% of the company's stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UNP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Union Pacific from $305.00 to $333.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Stephens raised Union Pacific to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Barclays reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $315.00 price target (up from $285.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Union Pacific from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $256.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $299.11.

Read Our Latest Report on Union Pacific

Insider Buying and Selling at Union Pacific

In other news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.70, for a total transaction of $549,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 114,642 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $31,492,157.40. This represents a 1.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Eric J. Gehringer sold 2,991 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.96, for a total transaction of $789,504.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 43,012 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $11,353,447.52. The trade was a 6.50% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 32,378 shares of company stock valued at $8,781,595 in the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Union Pacific Stock Down 1.1%

Shares of NYSE UNP opened at $293.07 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The business's 50 day moving average is $273.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $257.03. Union Pacific Corporation has a 52-week low of $210.84 and a 52-week high of $303.15. The firm has a market cap of $174.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.14, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.96.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $6.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.12 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 39.58% and a net margin of 29.20%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.70 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Union Pacific Corporation will post 12.62 EPS for the current year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th were issued a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th. Union Pacific's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.47%.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation NYSE: UNP is one of the largest freight railroad companies in the United States. Its principal operating subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad, has roots that trace back to the Pacific Railway Act of 1862 and the construction of the first transcontinental rail link completed in 1869. The company is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska, and operates as a holding company for rail transportation and related services.

Union Pacific's core business is the movement of freight by rail across an extensive rail network serving the western two‑thirds of the United States.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Union Pacific, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Union Pacific wasn't on the list.

While Union Pacific currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here