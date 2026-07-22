Magellan Asset Management Ltd Sells 37,781 Shares of Dominion Energy Inc. $D

Magellan Asset Management Ltd lessened its stake in Dominion Energy Inc. (NYSE:D - Free Report) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,777,633 shares of the utilities provider's stock after selling 37,781 shares during the period. Dominion Energy makes up about 2.2% of Magellan Asset Management Ltd's holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Magellan Asset Management Ltd owned 0.32% of Dominion Energy worth $171,713,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Westpac Banking Corp raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 20,887 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $1,291,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. CacheTech Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 54.5% during the 1st quarter. CacheTech Inc. now owns 13,240 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $819,000 after acquiring an additional 4,672 shares during the last quarter. ABN Amro Investment Solutions grew its position in Dominion Energy by 20.2% in the first quarter. ABN Amro Investment Solutions now owns 43,411 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $2,684,000 after acquiring an additional 7,286 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Dominion Energy by 2.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,003,510 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $62,037,000 after acquiring an additional 19,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oslo Pensjonsforsikring AS bought a new position in Dominion Energy in the first quarter valued at $446,000. Institutional investors own 73.04% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Dominion Energy from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Seaport Research Partners cut Dominion Energy from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Dominion Energy from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Wall Street Zen lowered Dominion Energy from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 16th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $67.62.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy Stock Performance

NYSE D opened at $69.85 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Dominion Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.85 and a 12-month high of $72.99. The firm has a market cap of $61.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.67 and a beta of 0.65.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.05. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 16.93%.The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. Dominion Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.450-3.690 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dominion Energy Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th were given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th. Dominion Energy's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.99%.

Dominion Energy News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Dominion Energy this week:

Positive Sentiment: Dominion and Loudoun County are moving toward a settlement in a data center power line dispute, which could reduce legal and regulatory overhang tied to a major growth market. Article Title

Dominion and Loudoun County are moving toward a settlement in a data center power line dispute, which could reduce legal and regulatory overhang tied to a major growth market. Positive Sentiment: Dominion continues to advance its proposed merger with NextEra, and the companies are presenting a customer-benefit case that includes a monthly bill discount, which could support the long-term earnings narrative if approved. Article Title

Dominion continues to advance its proposed merger with NextEra, and the companies are presenting a customer-benefit case that includes a monthly bill discount, which could support the long-term earnings narrative if approved. Neutral Sentiment: Dominion and NextEra filed a joint petition for Virginia SCC approval of their merger, a necessary procedural step but not a final decision. Article Title

Dominion and NextEra filed a joint petition for Virginia SCC approval of their merger, a necessary procedural step but not a final decision. Neutral Sentiment: Dominion is working with Aiken County officials to improve storm response, which may help operations but is not a major financial catalyst. Article Title

Dominion is working with Aiken County officials to improve storm response, which may help operations but is not a major financial catalyst. Neutral Sentiment: Recent outage reports in Isle of Wight, caused by tree limbs, highlight routine service interruptions rather than a broader fundamental problem. Article Title

Recent outage reports in Isle of Wight, caused by tree limbs, highlight routine service interruptions rather than a broader fundamental problem. Negative Sentiment: Lawmakers are calling for a special session to debate the Dominion-NextEra merger, increasing the chance of political scrutiny and a slower approval process. Article Title

Lawmakers are calling for a special session to debate the Dominion-NextEra merger, increasing the chance of political scrutiny and a slower approval process. Negative Sentiment: Community groups remain wary of the public-benefit case for the Dominion-NextEra combination, signaling potential resistance from stakeholders. Article Title

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc, headquartered in Richmond, Virginia, is a diversified energy company that primarily operates regulated electricity and natural gas utilities and develops energy infrastructure. The company's core activities include the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers, as well as the purchase, storage and delivery of natural gas. Dominion combines traditional utility operations with energy infrastructure businesses to provide essential services across its service territories.

Dominion's electricity portfolio spans multiple technologies and fuel sources, including nuclear, natural gas-fired generation and renewable resources such as utility-scale solar and wind.

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