Main Street Research LLC Sells 3,085 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Main Street Research LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 259,849 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock after selling 3,085 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises about 3.4% of Main Street Research LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Main Street Research LLC's holdings in Amazon.com were worth $59,978,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairway Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 113.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 113 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. MilWealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 79.0% during the 4th quarter. MilWealth Group LLC now owns 179 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2,330.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC now owns 243 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooksen Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cooksen Wealth LLC now owns 247 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Key Headlines Impacting Amazon.com

Here are the key news stories impacting Amazon.com this week:

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 1,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.19, for a total transaction of $266,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 485,527 shares of the company's stock, valued at $129,242,432.13. This trade represents a 0.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.42, for a total value of $5,268,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,205,766 shares of the company's stock, valued at $581,042,879.72. This represents a 0.90% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 195,774 shares of company stock valued at $51,614,434 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.90% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "buy" rating and set a $325.00 price objective (up from $275.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Amazon.com from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Amazon.com from $175.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Arete Research increased their target price on Amazon.com from $301.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Fifty-seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $312.52.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Amazon.com

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $246.03 on Monday. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $249.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $232.98. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $196.00 and a one year high of $278.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.65 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.43, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce giant reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $1.15. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 12.22%.The business had revenue of $181.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $177.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current year.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon's online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

See Also

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