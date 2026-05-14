Mainsail Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Intel Corporation $INTC

Mainsail Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,789 shares of the chip maker's stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Intel by 18.3% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 55,521,741 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $1,862,755,000 after acquiring an additional 8,569,812 shares during the period. Heritage Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter worth about $219,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Intel by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 404,522,308 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $14,926,873,000 after acquiring an additional 13,692,624 shares during the period. Katamaran Capital LLP acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the third quarter worth about $349,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC raised its position in shares of Intel by 84.7% in the third quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 56,490 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $1,895,000 after acquiring an additional 25,901 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.53% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on INTC shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Intel from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a "neutral" rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Monday, May 4th. UBS Group set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, twenty-five have assigned a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $77.38.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on INTC

Intel Stock Down 0.3%

INTC opened at $120.29 on Thursday. Intel Corporation has a twelve month low of $18.97 and a twelve month high of $132.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $64.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.88. The company has a market cap of $604.58 billion, a PE ratio of -194.01 and a beta of 2.18.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.28. Intel had a negative net margin of 5.90% and a positive return on equity of 0.39%. The firm had revenue of $13.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Intel has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.200-0.200 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Intel Corporation will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Intel news, EVP Boise April Miller sold 40,256 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total value of $4,006,679.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 105,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,458,313.81. This represents a 27.70% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.05% of the company's stock.

Intel News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Intel this week:

About Intel

Intel Corporation, founded in 1968 by Robert Noyce and Gordon E. Moore and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a leading global designer and manufacturer of semiconductor products. The company is historically notable for introducing the first commercial microprocessor and for driving the x86 architecture that underpins many personal computers and servers. Intel's core business spans the design, fabrication and marketing of processors, chipsets and related components for a wide range of computing applications.

Intel's product portfolio includes client and mobile processors marketed under brands such as Intel Core and Pentium, as well as high-performance Xeon processors for data centers and cloud infrastructure.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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