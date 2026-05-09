Makena Capital Management LLC Has $16.83 Million Stock Position in US Foods Holding Corp. $USFD

Makena Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD - Free Report) by 11.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 223,384 shares of the company's stock after selling 29,291 shares during the quarter. US Foods accounts for 2.0% of Makena Capital Management LLC's holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Makena Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of US Foods worth $16,825,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of US Foods by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 18,357 shares of the company's stock worth $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. grew its holdings in shares of US Foods by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 55,639 shares of the company's stock worth $4,191,000 after purchasing an additional 2,463 shares in the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC grew its holdings in shares of US Foods by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 17,352 shares of the company's stock worth $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of US Foods during the 4th quarter worth $248,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of US Foods by 81.2% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,015 shares of the company's stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 4,487 shares in the last quarter. 98.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Buying and Selling at US Foods

In other news, insider James David Works, Jr. sold 65,737 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.52, for a total value of $6,344,935.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 88,176 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,510,747.52. This represents a 42.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.74% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings lowered US Foods from a "buy (b+)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Guggenheim increased their target price on US Foods from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $106.00 target price on shares of US Foods in a report on Friday, February 13th. Piper Sandler downgraded US Foods from an "overweight" rating to a "neutral" rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded US Foods from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, US Foods currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $106.75.

View Our Latest Report on USFD

US Foods Trading Down 2.8%

Shares of USFD stock opened at $84.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.43, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $91.75 and a 200-day moving average of $83.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. US Foods Holding Corp. has a 1-year low of $69.88 and a 1-year high of $102.13.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $9.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.66 billion. US Foods had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 19.37%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. US Foods has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.696-4.935 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

About US Foods

US Foods NYSE: USFD is a leading foodservice distributor in the United States that supplies a wide range of products and services to professional food operators. The company provides fresh, frozen and dry food items as well as non-food restaurant supplies and kitchen equipment. Its customer base includes independent restaurants, multi-unit chains, healthcare and senior living facilities, hospitality businesses, government and educational institutions, and other foodservice operators.

Beyond commodity and branded food products, US Foods offers value-added solutions designed to help customers run their businesses.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USFD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD - Free Report).

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