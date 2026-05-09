Makena Capital Management LLC Takes $16.53 Million Position in Crh Plc $CRH

Makena Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crh Plc (NYSE:CRH - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 132,428 shares of the construction company's stock, valued at approximately $16,527,000. CRH makes up 2.0% of Makena Capital Management LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CRH. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in CRH by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,269,271 shares of the construction company's stock worth $272,086,000 after buying an additional 448,860 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in CRH in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,491,000. Exane Asset Management boosted its holdings in CRH by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Exane Asset Management now owns 663,774 shares of the construction company's stock worth $80,735,000 after buying an additional 116,178 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in CRH by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 56,390 shares of the construction company's stock worth $6,761,000 after buying an additional 14,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SouthState Bank Corp boosted its holdings in CRH by 20,243.5% in the 3rd quarter. SouthState Bank Corp now owns 21,971 shares of the construction company's stock worth $2,634,000 after buying an additional 21,863 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.50% of the company's stock.

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CRH Stock Performance

CRH stock opened at $113.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $75.99 billion, a PE ratio of 21.06, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.36. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $110.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.76. Crh Plc has a one year low of $86.82 and a one year high of $131.55.

CRH (NYSE:CRH - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The construction company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.07 billion. CRH had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 15.37%. The business's revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. CRH has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.600-6.050 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Crh Plc will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CRH Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. CRH's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.89%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on CRH from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded CRH to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Weiss Ratings cut CRH from a "buy (b)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on CRH from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $139.00 price objective on shares of CRH in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CRH has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $139.54.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CRH

CRH Company Profile

CRH plc, originally formed as Cement Roadstone Holdings in 1970 and headquartered in Dublin, Ireland, is a global building materials group. The company has grown from its Irish roots into one of the largest international suppliers of construction materials, expanding primarily through acquisitions and regional business development. CRH operates an integrated network of manufacturing and distribution businesses that serve both public and private construction markets.

CRH's core activities include the production and distribution of aggregates, cement, asphalt, ready-mixed concrete and other bulk materials, together with a broad range of value-added building products such as precast concrete, masonry, bricks, roofing products, pipe and drainage systems, and construction accessories.

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