Managed Asset Portfolios LLC Sells 88,754 Shares of Johnson & Johnson $JNJ

Managed Asset Portfolios LLC lowered its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Free Report) by 51.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 83,048 shares of the company's stock after selling 88,754 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises about 2.1% of Managed Asset Portfolios LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC's holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $17,187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of JNJ. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. DecisionPoint Financial LLC grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 104.2% during the fourth quarter. DecisionPoint Financial LLC now owns 147 shares of the company's stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 55.0% during the second quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 203 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Family CFO Inc bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 69.55% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at Johnson & Johnson

In related news, EVP Vanessa Broadhurst sold 6,197 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.39, for a total value of $1,508,287.83. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 23,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,598,700.17. The trade was a 21.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy Schmid sold 1,322 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.66, for a total value of $324,762.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 25,447 shares in the company, valued at $6,251,310.02. This represents a 4.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 30,142 shares of company stock worth $7,360,528 over the last quarter. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

NYSE:JNJ opened at $230.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $554.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.34. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $146.12 and a 12 month high of $251.71. The business's 50-day moving average is $238.83 and its 200 day moving average is $219.50.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $24.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.60 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 32.60% and a net margin of 21.83%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.77 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.450-11.650 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 11.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be given a $1.34 dividend. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson's previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 26th. Johnson & Johnson's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.97%.

Key Johnson & Johnson News

Here are the key news stories impacting Johnson & Johnson this week:

Positive Sentiment: FDA priority review and label expansion lift pipeline outlook — the FDA granted Priority Review for IMAAVY in warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia and approved a supplemental NDA for CAPLYTA, broadening J&J’s late‑stage and approved drug mix and improving near‑term revenue/valuation visibility. FDA Decisions Put Johnson & Johnson’s Growth And Valuation In Focus

FDA priority review and label expansion lift pipeline outlook — the FDA granted Priority Review for IMAAVY in warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia and approved a supplemental NDA for CAPLYTA, broadening J&J’s late‑stage and approved drug mix and improving near‑term revenue/valuation visibility. Positive Sentiment: Clinical readout supports commercial potential — updated Phase 3 Vivacity‑MG3 data show sustained efficacy for IMAAVY in generalized myasthenia, strengthening the drug’s commercial case if approved and reducing clinical risk for a material growth driver. Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Highlights Sustained Efficacy in Vivacity-MG3 Trial

Clinical readout supports commercial potential — updated Phase 3 Vivacity‑MG3 data show sustained efficacy for IMAAVY in generalized myasthenia, strengthening the drug’s commercial case if approved and reducing clinical risk for a material growth driver. Positive Sentiment: Orderly IR succession reduces governance risk — J&J named Ryan Koors as Vice President, Investor Relations (effective May 7), replacing Darren Snellgrove; the quick internal replacement suggests continuity in communications with investors. Johnson & Johnson Appoints Ryan Koors as Vice President, Investor Relations

Orderly IR succession reduces governance risk — J&J named Ryan Koors as Vice President, Investor Relations (effective May 7), replacing Darren Snellgrove; the quick internal replacement suggests continuity in communications with investors. Positive Sentiment: Analyst upgrades lift earnings outlook — Erste Group nudged up FY2026/27 EPS estimates for JNJ, signaling modestly stronger consensus fundamentals that can support multiple expansion. (Analyst note reported April 27)

Analyst upgrades lift earnings outlook — Erste Group nudged up FY2026/27 EPS estimates for JNJ, signaling modestly stronger consensus fundamentals that can support multiple expansion. (Analyst note reported April 27) Neutral Sentiment: Talent move to Halozyme could be mixed — Halozyme’s appointment of a new CFO (a veteran from J&J) highlights J&J’s role as a talent source; impact on JNJ is likely neutral given the rapid IR replacement but worth watching for further departures. Halozyme Appoints New Chief Financial Officer to Drive Growth

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JNJ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $225.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $244.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Argus boosted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $253.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Johnson & Johnson from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, February 14th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $252.48.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on JNJ

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a multinational healthcare company headquartered in New Brunswick, New Jersey, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of products across pharmaceuticals, medical devices and previously consumer health. Founded in 1886 by the Johnson family, the company has grown into a global healthcare organization with operations and sales in many countries around the world.

The company's pharmaceuticals business, organized largely under its Janssen research and development organization, focuses on prescription medicines across therapeutic areas such as immunology, infectious disease, oncology and neuroscience.

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