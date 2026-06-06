Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd Cuts Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. $MU

Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU - Free Report) by 27.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,351 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after selling 12,380 shares during the period. Micron Technology makes up 2.1% of Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd's portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd's holdings in Micron Technology were worth $9,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MU. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in Micron Technology by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,318 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,528 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. United Bank bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 67.9% in the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 16,984 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $2,093,000 after purchasing an additional 6,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 405,545 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $49,987,000 after purchasing an additional 21,619 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.84% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on MU. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Micron Technology from $360.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. DA Davidson began coverage on Micron Technology in a report on Monday, May 11th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $1,000.00 target price for the company. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Barclays boosted their target price on Micron Technology from $450.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Micron Technology from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $641.97.

Get Our Latest Analysis on MU

Micron Technology Stock Down 13.3%

Shares of MU stock opened at $864.01 on Friday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.38 and a 12 month high of $1,089.29. The firm has a market cap of $974.37 billion, a PE ratio of 40.79 and a beta of 2.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $617.28 and a 200-day moving average of $437.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $12.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $9.19 by $3.01. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 41.16% and a net margin of 41.49%.The company had revenue of $23.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 196 compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 58.79 EPS for the current year.

Micron Technology Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 30th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. This is a boost from Micron Technology's previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. Micron Technology's dividend payout ratio is presently 2.83%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 2,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $787.03, for a total transaction of $1,574,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 17,139 shares in the company, valued at $13,488,907.17. The trade was a 10.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 40,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.39, for a total value of $13,895,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 125,737 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $43,679,776.43. This trade represents a 24.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 146,000 shares of company stock valued at $85,486,715 in the last three months. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Micron Technology News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Micron Technology this week:

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

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