Manning & Napier Advisors LLC Has $10.23 Million Stake in Realty Income Corporation $O

Manning & Napier Advisors LLC grew its position in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O - Free Report) by 49.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 181,540 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC's holdings in Realty Income were worth $10,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Realty Income by 43.2% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 49,841 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $2,810,000 after purchasing an additional 15,037 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. raised its position in shares of Realty Income by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 99,516 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $5,610,000 after purchasing an additional 2,775 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Realty Income by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 18,872 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 2,230 shares during the period. Channel Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Realty Income by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Channel Wealth LLC now owns 14,104 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. 70.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

O has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Realty Income from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Realty Income from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, February 28th. Loop Capital set a $69.00 price objective on shares of Realty Income in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Freedom Capital lowered shares of Realty Income from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $67.27.

View Our Latest Research Report on Realty Income

Insider Transactions at Realty Income

In other Realty Income news, insider Michelle Bushore sold 7,400 shares of Realty Income stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.42, for a total value of $461,908.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 67,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,222,151.22. The trade was a 9.86% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.10% of the company's stock.

Realty Income News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Realty Income this week:

Realty Income Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of Realty Income stock opened at $61.93 on Friday. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $63.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.79. Realty Income Corporation has a 52-week low of $54.38 and a 52-week high of $67.93. The firm has a market cap of $57.75 billion, a PE ratio of 50.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Realty Income (NYSE:O - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.03. Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.80% and a net margin of 18.94%.The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. Realty Income's revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Realty Income has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.410-4.440 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Realty Income Corporation will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Realty Income Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be paid a $0.2705 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 5.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 30th. Realty Income's payout ratio is presently 266.39%.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income Corporation NYSE: O is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, owns and manages commercial properties subject primarily to long-term net lease agreements. The company's business model focuses on generating predictable, contractual rental income by leasing properties to tenants under agreements that typically place responsibility for taxes, insurance and maintenance on the tenant. Realty Income is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange and markets itself as a reliable income-oriented REIT.

Realty Income's portfolio is concentrated in single-tenant, retail and service-oriented properties such as drugstores, convenience stores, dollar and discount retailers, restaurants, and other essential-service businesses.

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