Manning & Napier Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. $SPB

Manning & Napier Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SPB - Free Report) by 9.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 300,000 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.29% of Spectrum Brands worth $17,724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Spectrum Brands by 66.8% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,459,485 shares of the company's stock valued at $129,197,000 after purchasing an additional 985,034 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands by 14.5% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,052,850 shares of the company's stock worth $107,836,000 after buying an additional 260,085 shares during the period. Callodine Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands by 26.7% during the third quarter. Callodine Capital Management LP now owns 1,714,955 shares of the company's stock worth $90,087,000 after buying an additional 360,898 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands by 71.2% during the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 539,728 shares of the company's stock worth $28,606,000 after buying an additional 224,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands by 9.6% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 411,803 shares of the company's stock worth $21,826,000 after buying an additional 35,955 shares during the last quarter.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SPB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "hold" rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of Spectrum Brands in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Spectrum Brands from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Spectrum Brands from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $85.00 price target on Spectrum Brands in a report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Spectrum Brands from $62.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $86.17.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Spectrum Brands

More Spectrum Brands News

Here are the key news stories impacting Spectrum Brands this week:

Spectrum Brands Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SPB opened at $81.23 on Friday. Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.99 and a 52 week high of $86.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $77.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.56. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.50, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $708.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $676.45 million. Spectrum Brands had a return on equity of 8.23% and a net margin of 4.47%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. Research analysts predict that Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Spectrum Brands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 26th. Spectrum Brands's dividend payout ratio is currently 43.42%.

About Spectrum Brands

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc is a global consumer products company that develops and markets a diverse portfolio of branded household and personal care products. Organized into four principal business segments—Hardware & Home Improvement, Home & Garden, Pet, and Appliances & Personal Care—the company offers a broad range of items including security and plumbing solutions, small electric appliances, grooming tools, and pet care accessories. Its hardware division features well-known brands such as Kwikset, Baldwin and Pfister, while the home appliance segment is anchored by names like Russell Hobbs and Remington.

See Also

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