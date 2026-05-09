Manning & Napier Advisors LLC Sells 14,695 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company $SHW

Manning & Napier Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW - Free Report) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 181,411 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock after selling 14,695 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of Sherwin-Williams worth $59,169,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SHW. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 125,914 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $43,536,000 after purchasing an additional 17,422 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 30,927 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $10,709,000 after purchasing an additional 6,408 shares in the last quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. grew its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 464,043 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $160,680,000 after buying an additional 3,430 shares during the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,069,000. Finally, Westview Management dba Westview Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,655,000. 77.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Sherwin-Williams Stock Performance

Shares of SHW opened at $316.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $328.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $337.83. The stock has a market cap of $78.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.16. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a one year low of $301.58 and a one year high of $379.65.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.08. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 64.55% and a net margin of 10.86%.The business had revenue of $5.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.25 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sherwin-Williams has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.500-11.900 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.74 EPS for the current year.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 22nd. Sherwin-Williams's dividend payout ratio is 30.71%.

Insider Transactions at Sherwin-Williams

In other Sherwin-Williams news, SVP Bryan J. Young sold 2,513 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.47, for a total transaction of $915,913.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 10,045 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,661,101.15. This trade represents a 20.01% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SHW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Sherwin-Williams from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $380.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $410.00 to $385.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $385.00 to $365.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $420.00 to $380.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $375.33.

Read Our Latest Report on Sherwin-Williams

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

Sherwin-Williams NYSE: SHW is a global manufacturer and distributor of paints, coatings and related products. Founded in 1866 and headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, the company supplies a broad range of coatings for residential, commercial and industrial applications. Its product offering includes architectural paints and stains, industrial and protective coatings, automotive finishes, and a variety of sundry products such as primers, sealants and specialty treatments used by professionals and consumers.

The company sells through multiple channels, including a large network of company-operated retail paint stores that serve professional contractors and do-it-yourself consumers, as well as through distributors and mass retailers.

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