Manning & Napier Advisors LLC Sells 379,819 Shares of Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. $CWAN

Manning & Napier Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN - Free Report) by 11.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,815,150 shares of the company's stock after selling 379,819 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.96% of Clearwater Analytics worth $67,901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Clearwater Analytics by 108.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,793,701 shares of the company's stock valued at $320,642,000 after acquiring an additional 9,268,950 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 21.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,261,349 shares of the company's stock worth $599,370,000 after purchasing an additional 5,967,798 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 83.5% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 7,134,647 shares of the company's stock worth $128,566,000 after purchasing an additional 3,245,986 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Clearwater Analytics by 249.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,297,683 shares of the company's stock worth $77,444,000 after buying an additional 3,067,164 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in Clearwater Analytics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,884,000. 50.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Transactions at Clearwater Analytics

In related news, CTO Souvik Das sold 88,848 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.44, for a total transaction of $2,082,597.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 207,132 shares in the company, valued at $4,855,174.08. The trade was a 30.02% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO James S. Cox sold 93,930 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.44, for a total transaction of $2,201,719.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 474,114 shares of the company's stock, valued at $11,113,232.16. The trade was a 16.54% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 780,842 shares of company stock worth $18,358,880. 3.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Clearwater Analytics Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSE CWAN opened at $24.35 on Friday. Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.73 and a 1-year high of $25.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -135.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.16. The company had revenue of $221.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.09 million. Clearwater Analytics had a positive return on equity of 3.19% and a negative net margin of 5.88%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 74.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CWAN shares. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Clearwater Analytics from a "hold (c)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. DA Davidson reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and set a $24.55 price target on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. UBS Group cut Clearwater Analytics from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $24.55 in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a "sector perform" rating and issued a $24.55 price objective (down from $36.00) on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Clearwater Analytics to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Clearwater Analytics has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $26.17.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CWAN

Clearwater Analytics Company Profile

Clearwater Analytics LLC is a global provider of web-based investment portfolio accounting, reporting, and analytics solutions. The company's software-as-a-service platform automates complex processes involved in investment data aggregation, reconciliation, valuation, and regulatory reporting. Serving institutional investors—including insurers, asset managers, corporations, government entities, and asset owners—Clearwater Analytics enables clients to optimize performance visibility, risk management, and operational efficiency.

Founded in 2004 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Clearwater Analytics has grown its global footprint with offices across North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region.

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