Marco Investment Management LLC Has $7.53 Million Stake in MasTec, Inc. $MTZ

Marco Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ - Free Report) by 9.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,625 shares of the construction company's stock after purchasing an additional 3,020 shares during the period. Marco Investment Management LLC's holdings in MasTec were worth $7,526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MTZ. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in MasTec during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in MasTec during the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in MasTec by 105.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 355 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in MasTec by 39.9% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 319 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC boosted its stake in MasTec by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 406 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.10% of the company's stock.

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MasTec Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MTZ opened at $414.15 on Friday. MasTec, Inc. has a twelve month low of $145.27 and a twelve month high of $441.43. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $336.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $265.11. The company has a market capitalization of $32.73 billion, a PE ratio of 72.53 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The construction company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.41. MasTec had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 2.94%.The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. The company's revenue was up 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year. MasTec has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.790-8.790 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.200-2.200 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MasTec, Inc. will post 8.52 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on MasTec from $260.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "buy" rating and issued a $493.00 target price on shares of MasTec in a research note on Monday, May 4th. UBS Group boosted their target price on MasTec from $420.00 to $453.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. DA Davidson boosted their target price on MasTec from $250.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, B. Riley Financial restated a "buy" rating on shares of MasTec in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $422.29.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on MTZ

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Javier Alberto Palomarez sold 950 shares of MasTec stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.43, for a total value of $309,158.50. Following the sale, the director owned 10,592 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,446,954.56. The trade was a 8.23% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ernst N. Csiszar sold 6,500 shares of MasTec stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.40, for a total transaction of $1,952,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 17,235 shares in the company, valued at $5,177,394. This trade represents a 27.39% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,450 shares of company stock valued at $3,512,759. 21.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MasTec Company Profile

MasTec, Inc is a diversified infrastructure construction company that provides engineering, fabrication, installation and maintenance services across a broad range of end markets. Its principal activities encompass the development of communications networks, oil and gas pipeline systems, electrical transmission and distribution facilities, industrial installations and renewable energy projects.

The company traces its roots to a small cable installation operation in Miami and has grown through a series of strategic acquisitions to become one of the largest infrastructure contractors in North America.

Further Reading

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