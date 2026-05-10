Marco Investment Management LLC Takes Position in Qnity Electronics, Inc. $Q

Marco Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Qnity Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:Q - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 6,862 shares of the premier technology solutions leader's stock, valued at approximately $560,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qnity Electronics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $769,000. Cohen Klingenstein LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qnity Electronics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $587,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Qnity Electronics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,189,000. Delta Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qnity Electronics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,141,000. Finally, PFG Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qnity Electronics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $831,000.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on Q. Weiss Ratings began coverage on shares of Qnity Electronics in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. They issued a "hold (c-)" rating on the stock. Mizuho set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Qnity Electronics in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Zacks Research cut shares of Qnity Electronics from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Qnity Electronics from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Qnity Electronics from $117.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $129.57.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Qnity Electronics

Qnity Electronics Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:Q opened at $147.24 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $124.47. The company has a market capitalization of $30.86 billion and a PE ratio of 80.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Qnity Electronics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.50 and a 1 year high of $151.36.

Qnity Electronics (NYSE:Q - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The premier technology solutions leader reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Qnity Electronics's revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Qnity Electronics has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.550-3.950 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Qnity Electronics, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Qnity Electronics Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. Qnity Electronics's payout ratio is presently 17.49%.

About Qnity Electronics

Qnity Electronics Inc is a premier technology solution provider across the semiconductor value chain. Qnity Electronics Inc is based in WILMINGTON, Del.

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