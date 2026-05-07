Marcus & Millichap, Inc. $MMI Shares Sold by Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH decreased its holdings in shares of Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI - Free Report) by 80.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,715 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 40,981 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH's holdings in Marcus & Millichap were worth $265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tributary Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Marcus & Millichap by 92.4% during the third quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 1,339,094 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $39,302,000 after buying an additional 643,277 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 1,372.2% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 172,267 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $5,056,000 after buying an additional 160,566 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 64.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 128,485 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $3,771,000 after buying an additional 50,204 shares in the last quarter. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marcus & Millichap during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,011,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 325.7% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 43,091 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $1,484,000 after acquiring an additional 32,968 shares during the last quarter. 62.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MMI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wall Street Zen cut Marcus & Millichap from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Marcus & Millichap from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Marcus & Millichap in a research report on Friday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Sell" and a consensus target price of $28.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Marcus & Millichap

Insider Activity at Marcus & Millichap

In other news, CEO Hessam Nadji sold 1,300 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total value of $33,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 480 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $12,288. This represents a 73.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 39.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Marcus & Millichap Trading Up 1.3%

Shares of NYSE MMI opened at $29.05 on Thursday. Marcus & Millichap, Inc. has a one year low of $24.43 and a one year high of $33.62. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -726.17 and a beta of 1.25.

Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.08). Marcus & Millichap had a positive return on equity of 0.20% and a negative net margin of 0.25%.The company had revenue of $171.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.20 million.

Marcus & Millichap Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 196.0%. Marcus & Millichap's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1,250.00%.

About Marcus & Millichap

Marcus & Millichap NYSE: MMI is a leading commercial real estate brokerage firm focused on investment sales, financing, research and advisory services. Founded in 1971 by George M. Marcus and William A. Millichap, the company has grown to specialize in the marketing of multifamily, retail, office, industrial, hospitality and other commercial property types. Through an extensive network of investment specialists, Marcus & Millichap connects property owners and investors with tailored transactions across a range of asset classes.

The firm offers comprehensive capital markets solutions, including debt and equity placement, structured finance, and customized financing programs.

Further Reading

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