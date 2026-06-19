Mariner Investment Group LLC Takes $81.18 Million Position in Intel Corporation $INTC

Mariner Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,200,000 shares of the chip maker's stock, valued at approximately $81,180,000. Intel accounts for approximately 4.7% of Mariner Investment Group LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. iA Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Intel by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 593,043 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $21,883,000 after purchasing an additional 86,189 shares during the last quarter. Whalerock Point Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter worth approximately $205,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Intel by 18.3% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 55,521,741 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $1,862,755,000 after buying an additional 8,569,812 shares during the period. Heritage Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter valued at $185,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.53% of the company's stock.

Get Intel alerts: Sign Up

Insider Transactions at Intel

In related news, EVP Boise April Miller sold 40,256 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total transaction of $4,006,679.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 105,077 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,458,313.81. The trade was a 27.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intel Trading Up 10.6%

INTC opened at $133.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Intel Corporation has a 52 week low of $18.97 and a 52 week high of $135.48. The stock has a market cap of $673.43 billion, a PE ratio of -216.11 and a beta of 2.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of $101.08 and a 200-day moving average of $64.21.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $13.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $12.32 billion. Intel had a positive return on equity of 0.39% and a negative net margin of 5.90%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. Intel has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.200-0.200 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Intel Corporation will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

INTC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Intel from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Intel from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Intel in a report on Thursday, June 11th. They set a "neutral" rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded Intel from an "overweight" rating to an "underweight" rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, twenty-seven have assigned a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $87.09.

Get Our Latest Report on INTC

Key Intel News

Here are the key news stories impacting Intel this week:

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation, founded in 1968 by Robert Noyce and Gordon E. Moore and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a leading global designer and manufacturer of semiconductor products. The company is historically notable for introducing the first commercial microprocessor and for driving the x86 architecture that underpins many personal computers and servers. Intel's core business spans the design, fabrication and marketing of processors, chipsets and related components for a wide range of computing applications.

Intel's product portfolio includes client and mobile processors marketed under brands such as Intel Core and Pentium, as well as high-performance Xeon processors for data centers and cloud infrastructure.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Intel, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Intel wasn't on the list.

While Intel currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here