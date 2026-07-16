Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Reduces Holdings in Union Pacific Corporation $UNP

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc trimmed its stake in shares of Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP - Free Report) by 12.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,860 shares of the railroad operator's stock after selling 3,875 shares during the quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc's holdings in Union Pacific were worth $6,759,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of UNP. Cambient Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,319,000. North Dakota State Investment Board purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter worth $4,746,000. First National Bank of Omaha boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 35.8% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 54,635 shares of the railroad operator's stock valued at $12,665,000 after acquiring an additional 14,399 shares in the last quarter. Avanza Fonder AB bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at $1,449,000. Finally, Sage Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at $997,000. 80.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on UNP shares. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Union Pacific from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a "strong-buy" rating on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $289.00 to $293.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an "outperform" rating for the company. Finally, Benchmark restated a "buy" rating and issued a $325.00 price objective (up from $300.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $299.11.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Union Pacific

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 27,387 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.76, for a total value of $7,442,691.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 61,102 shares of the company's stock, valued at $16,605,079.52. The trade was a 30.95% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Eric J. Gehringer sold 2,991 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.96, for a total value of $789,504.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 43,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,353,447.52. This represents a 6.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 32,378 shares of company stock valued at $8,781,595 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company's stock.

Union Pacific Price Performance

UNP opened at $288.68 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The company has a market cap of $171.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $270.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $255.22. Union Pacific Corporation has a 12-month low of $210.84 and a 12-month high of $291.66.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $6.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.12 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.20% and a return on equity of 39.58%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.70 EPS. Research analysts predict that Union Pacific Corporation will post 12.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th were paid a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 29th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. Union Pacific's payout ratio is presently 45.47%.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation NYSE: UNP is one of the largest freight railroad companies in the United States. Its principal operating subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad, has roots that trace back to the Pacific Railway Act of 1862 and the construction of the first transcontinental rail link completed in 1869. The company is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska, and operates as a holding company for rail transportation and related services.

Union Pacific's core business is the movement of freight by rail across an extensive rail network serving the western two‑thirds of the United States.

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