Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Sells 3,126 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Corporation $PH

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lowered its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH - Free Report) by 27.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,291 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 3,126 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc's holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $7,422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PH. Fideuram Asset Management Ireland dac purchased a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter worth about $1,253,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 174,852 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $153,687,000 after buying an additional 4,673 shares during the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,800,000. BCS Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 83.3% during the 4th quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 3,120 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $2,742,000 after buying an additional 1,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shepherd Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,736,000. 82.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $1,100.00 to $1,060.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Citigroup reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Monday, June 8th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Friday, March 27th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $1,090.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $1,147.00 to $1,269.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Parker-Hannifin presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $1,026.86.

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Parker-Hannifin Stock Down 1.4%

Parker-Hannifin stock opened at $951.07 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $909.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $932.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Parker-Hannifin Corporation has a twelve month low of $692.02 and a twelve month high of $1,034.96. The company has a market capitalization of $119.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.11.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $8.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $7.84 by $0.33. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 16.58% and a return on equity of 27.97%. The company had revenue of $5.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.94 EPS. Parker-Hannifin's revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Parker-Hannifin has set its FY 2026 guidance at 31.200-31.200 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Corporation will post 31.26 EPS for the current year.

Parker-Hannifin Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th were paid a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. This is a boost from Parker-Hannifin's previous quarterly dividend of $1.80. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Parker-Hannifin's dividend payout ratio is presently 29.51%.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation NYSE: PH is a global manufacturer and provider of motion and control technologies and systems. The company designs, manufactures and services a broad range of engineered components and systems used to control the movement and flow of liquids, gases and hydraulic power. Its product portfolio is applied across demanding environments and includes solutions for industrial manufacturing, aerospace, mobile equipment and other engineered applications.

Parker-Hannifin's product and service offerings span hydraulic and pneumatic components, fittings and fluid connectors, valves, pumps and motors, electromechanical actuators and motion-control systems, filtration and separation products, and seals and sealing systems.

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