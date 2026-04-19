Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. $MRSH Position Increased by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MRSH - Free Report) by 20.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,934 shares of the financial services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 15,166 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.'s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $16,499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,538,014 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $4,340,556,000 after acquiring an additional 96,436 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.2% during the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,590,697 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $3,745,889,000 after acquiring an additional 221,033 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.5% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,702,898 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $3,567,410,000 after acquiring an additional 92,767 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 9.1% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,091,478 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $3,041,386,000 after buying an additional 1,260,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.7% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,861,067 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,987,301,000 after buying an additional 68,826 shares during the last quarter. 87.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MRSH opened at $176.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $173.66. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $164.89 and a 52-week high of $235.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MRSH - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.87% and a net margin of 14.26%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 9.61 EPS for the current year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. Marsh & McLennan Companies's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.00%.

Key Stories Impacting Marsh & McLennan Companies

Here are the key news stories impacting Marsh & McLennan Companies this week:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO John Q. Doyle sold 16,655 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.30, for a total value of $3,052,861.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 116,811 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $21,411,456.30. This trade represents a 12.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MRSH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $199.00 to $193.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $195.00 to $190.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $209.00 to $206.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Raymond James Financial raised shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an "outperform" rating to a "strong-buy" rating and set a $225.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Finally, Weiss Ratings initiated coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. They set a "hold (c)" rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Marsh & McLennan Companies currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $205.33.

View Our Latest Research Report on MRSH

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies NYSE: MMC is a global professional services firm headquartered in New York City that provides advice and solutions in the areas of risk, strategy and people. Founded in 1905, the company has grown into a diversified group of businesses focused on insurance brokerage and risk management, reinsurance, human capital and investment consulting, and management consulting. Its long history and scale position it as a prominent adviser to corporations, governments and other institutions seeking to manage risk and optimize human and financial capital.

The firm operates through several well-known subsidiaries and business units that specialize in distinct services.

Featured Stories

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