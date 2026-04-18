Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. $MRSH Shares Purchased by Ninety One North America Inc.

Ninety One North America Inc. raised its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MRSH - Free Report) by 172.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 267,244 shares of the financial services provider's stock after buying an additional 169,199 shares during the quarter. Marsh & McLennan Companies comprises about 2.0% of Ninety One North America Inc.'s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Ninety One North America Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Marsh & McLennan Companies worth $49,579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,538,014 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $4,340,556,000 after purchasing an additional 96,436 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,590,697 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $3,745,889,000 after purchasing an additional 221,033 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,702,898 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $3,567,410,000 after purchasing an additional 92,767 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,091,478 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $3,041,386,000 after buying an additional 1,260,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,861,067 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,987,301,000 after buying an additional 68,826 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.99% of the company's stock.

Get MRSH alerts: Sign Up

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Down 3.4%

NYSE:MRSH opened at $176.35 on Friday. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $164.89 and a 52-week high of $235.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $173.66. The firm has a market cap of $85.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.04, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.75.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MRSH - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.08. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 31.87%. The firm had revenue of $7.30 billion during the quarter. The business's quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 9.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. Marsh & McLennan Companies's payout ratio is currently 42.70%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO John Q. Doyle sold 16,655 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.30, for a total value of $3,052,861.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 116,811 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $21,411,456.30. This represents a 12.48% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Key Headlines Impacting Marsh & McLennan Companies

Here are the key news stories impacting Marsh & McLennan Companies this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MRSH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings assumed coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. They issued a "hold (c)" rating for the company. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $209.00 to $206.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Evercore reduced their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $237.00 to $236.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $203.00 to $178.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $201.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marsh & McLennan Companies has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $205.33.

Get Our Latest Research Report on MRSH

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies NYSE: MMC is a global professional services firm headquartered in New York City that provides advice and solutions in the areas of risk, strategy and people. Founded in 1905, the company has grown into a diversified group of businesses focused on insurance brokerage and risk management, reinsurance, human capital and investment consulting, and management consulting. Its long history and scale position it as a prominent adviser to corporations, governments and other institutions seeking to manage risk and optimize human and financial capital.

The firm operates through several well-known subsidiaries and business units that specialize in distinct services.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Marsh & McLennan Companies, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Marsh & McLennan Companies wasn't on the list.

While Marsh & McLennan Companies currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here