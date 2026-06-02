Martin Investment Management LLC Sells 25,169 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. $VRSK

Martin Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK - Free Report) by 92.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,170 shares of the business services provider's stock after selling 25,169 shares during the quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC's holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in Verisk Analytics by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 4,232 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $1,259,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Verisk Analytics by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,377 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 1,295 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Promus Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Promus Capital LLC now owns 2,382 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Bank increased its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Essex Bank now owns 12,388 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $2,771,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. 90.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Activity at Verisk Analytics

In other Verisk Analytics news, Director Bruce Edward Hansen sold 2,336 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.99, for a total value of $408,776.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 15,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,776,741.32. This trade represents a 12.83% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Elizabeth Mann sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.22, for a total value of $63,688.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 19,584 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,118,164.48. This trade represents a 2.00% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,871 shares of company stock valued at $1,023,452. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company's stock.

Verisk Analytics Price Performance

VRSK opened at $183.97 on Tuesday. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $177.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $199.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.42, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $155.94 and a 1 year high of $322.92. The firm has a market cap of $24.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.00, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.72.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.06. Verisk Analytics had a negative return on equity of 2,405.75% and a net margin of 29.34%.The business had revenue of $782.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $771.62 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. Verisk Analytics's revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Verisk Analytics has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.450-7.750 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Verisk Analytics announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 18th that allows the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to reacquire up to 10.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company's board believes its stock is undervalued.

Verisk Analytics Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. Verisk Analytics's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.44%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on VRSK shares. Morgan Stanley set a $235.00 price objective on Verisk Analytics in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird set a $230.00 price objective on Verisk Analytics in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $225.00 to $190.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Capital One Financial set a $224.00 price objective on Verisk Analytics in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered Verisk Analytics from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $237.20.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc NASDAQ: VRSK is a data analytics and decision‑support provider that helps organizations assess and manage risk. The company supplies data, predictive models and software to customers in insurance, reinsurance, financial services, government, energy and other commercial markets. Its offerings are designed to support underwriting, pricing, claims management, catastrophe modeling, fraud detection and regulatory compliance, enabling clients to make more informed operational and strategic decisions.

Verisk's product portfolio combines large proprietary datasets with analytics platforms and industry‑specific applications.

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