Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. $MLM Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp cut its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM - Free Report) by 16.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 87,786 shares of the construction company's stock after selling 17,451 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.15% of Martin Marietta Materials worth $54,661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MLM. Optima Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp purchased a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 95.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MLM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial set a $710.00 price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $702.00 to $664.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a "sector perform" rating and issued a $630.00 price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $612.00 to $608.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, DA Davidson set a $680.00 price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $692.69.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of NYSE:MLM opened at $614.44 on Wednesday. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $617.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $628.26. The stock has a market cap of $37.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.19. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $490.31 and a fifty-two week high of $710.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 11th. The construction company reported $4.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $4.81 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 17.38% and a return on equity of 10.86%. Martin Marietta Materials's revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 19.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Martin Marietta Materials Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. Martin Marietta Materials's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.66%.

About Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc NYSE: MLM is a leading producer of aggregates and heavy building materials serving the construction and infrastructure markets. The company operates quarries, sand and gravel pits, and other extraction sites to supply crushed stone, sand and gravel, and a range of value‑added products for use in roads, bridges, commercial and residential construction, and other civil engineering projects.

In addition to its core aggregates business, Martin Marietta manufactures and sells asphalt, ready‑mixed concrete and related materials and services.

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