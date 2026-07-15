Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Decreases Stock Holdings in Crown Castle Inc. $CCI

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System reduced its position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI - Free Report) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 414,177 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 18,007 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System owned 0.09% of Crown Castle worth $33,677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wiser Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle during the third quarter worth $29,000. Triumph Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Crown Castle by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC now owns 375 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Crown Castle during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.77% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CCI shares. KeyCorp upped their target price on Crown Castle from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Barclays raised their price target on Crown Castle from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a report on Friday, June 26th. They set a "neutral" rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Crown Castle from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 16th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Crown Castle in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and twelve have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Crown Castle currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $98.52.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CCI

Crown Castle Price Performance

NYSE CCI opened at $79.10 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $34.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.69, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.95. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $86.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.35. Crown Castle Inc. has a 1 year low of $73.75 and a 1 year high of $115.76.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $995.41 million. Crown Castle had a negative return on equity of 64.64% and a net margin of 25.13%.The firm's revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. Crown Castle has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.380-4.490 EPS. Research analysts expect that Crown Castle Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Crown Castle Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $1.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 15th. This represents a $4.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.4%. Crown Castle's payout ratio is 175.62%.

Crown Castle Company Profile

Crown Castle is a U.S.-focused communications infrastructure company organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns, operates and leases shared wireless infrastructure. Its primary business consists of providing tower-based site leases, small cell networks and fiber solutions that support mobile voice and data transmission for wireless carriers, cable companies and other enterprise customers. The company's assets are positioned to enable network coverage and capacity, including the densification projects associated with 4G LTE and 5G deployments.

Its product and service offerings include ground-based tower sites that host multiple wireless operators, distributed small cell nodes and associated fiber backhaul used to connect sites into carrier networks, and site development and maintenance services.

Further Reading

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