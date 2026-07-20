Masco Corporation $MAS Shares Acquired by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS - Free Report) by 8.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,961,592 shares of the construction company's stock after purchasing an additional 158,231 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.97% of Masco worth $118,421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Masco alerts: Sign Up

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Masco in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Bard Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Masco during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Masco by 2,550.0% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 424 shares of the construction company's stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Masco by 114.5% in the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 549 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC purchased a new position in shares of Masco in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.91% of the company's stock.

Masco Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of Masco stock opened at $78.60 on Monday. Masco Corporation has a one year low of $58.16 and a one year high of $83.21. The company has a market cap of $15.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.50, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.07, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $73.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.56.

Masco (NYSE:MAS - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.16. Masco had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 815.20%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Masco has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.100-4.300 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Masco Corporation will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Masco announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 7th that allows the company to repurchase $300.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to repurchase up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company's board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Masco Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 22nd. Masco's payout ratio is currently 31.76%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Masco from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Zacks Research raised shares of Masco from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Thursday. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Masco from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Masco from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Evercore upgraded shares of Masco from an "in-line" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $80.67.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Masco

Key Stories Impacting Masco

Here are the key news stories impacting Masco this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research upgraded Masco to strong-buy from hold, a bullish signal that can support investor sentiment. Zacks.com

Zacks Research upgraded Masco to from hold, a bullish signal that can support investor sentiment. Positive Sentiment: The analyst lifted near- and medium-term EPS forecasts, including Q1 2027 to $1.10 , Q2 2027 to $1.35 , Q3 2027 to $1.18 , and Q4 2027 to $1.07 , suggesting stronger expected earnings momentum.

The analyst lifted near- and medium-term EPS forecasts, including , , , and , suggesting stronger expected earnings momentum. Positive Sentiment: FY2027 EPS was increased to $4.69 from $4.64, and FY2028 EPS was raised to $5.25 from $5.19, reinforcing the view that earnings may continue to grow.

FY2027 EPS was increased to from $4.64, and FY2028 EPS was raised to from $5.19, reinforcing the view that earnings may continue to grow. Neutral Sentiment: Zacks also nudged its Q2 2028 EPS estimate higher to $1.43 from $1.41 and Q1 2028 EPS to $1.22 from $1.21.

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corporation is a global leader in the design, manufacture and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. Founded in 1929 and headquartered in Livonia, Michigan, the company has evolved from a small door‐bell manufacturer into a diversified enterprise serving both residential and commercial markets. Over its history, Masco has grown through a combination of organic innovation and strategic acquisitions, building a portfolio of well-recognized brands.

The company's product offerings are organized into two primary segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Masco, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Masco wasn't on the list.

While Masco currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here