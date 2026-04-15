Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Buys 373,529 Shares of Netskope Inc. $NTSK

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Netskope Inc. (NASDAQ:NTSK - Free Report) by 11.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,561,508 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 373,529 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 0.91% of Netskope worth $62,469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Netskope in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Netskope in the 3rd quarter valued at about $83,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netskope in the 3rd quarter valued at about $87,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Netskope in the 3rd quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Netskope in the 3rd quarter valued at about $127,000.

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Netskope Stock Up 3.2%

NASDAQ:NTSK opened at $9.34 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.13. The company has a market cap of $3.74 billion and a PE ratio of -66.71. Netskope Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.66 and a 52-week high of $27.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.27.

Netskope (NASDAQ:NTSK - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $196.33 million for the quarter. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Netskope has set its Q1 2027 guidance at -0.070--0.060 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at -0.190--0.190 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Netskope in a research report on Tuesday. They set a "buy" rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. William Blair set a $21.00 price target on Netskope in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Netskope from $27.00 to $18.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on Netskope from $22.00 to $17.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Netskope from $28.00 to $21.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $18.68.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on NTSK

About Netskope

We are redefining security and networking for the era of cloud and AI. The cloud and AI have completely revolutionized work. We are more dispersed, more productive, and more automated than ever before, and the rate of change is only accelerating. Not since the internet has there been such a transformative tectonic shift. But, with it has come collateral damage-traditional security and networking are now broken. We founded Netskope to address this revolution. We built Netskope One, our unified, cloud-native platform from the ground up to solve the challenge of securing and accelerating the digital interactions of enterprises in this new era.

See Also

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