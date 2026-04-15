Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Cuts Stock Holdings in Organon & Co. $OGN

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA decreased its position in shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN - Free Report) by 27.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,882,166 shares of the company's stock after selling 2,619,936 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 2.65% of Organon & Co. worth $49,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OGN. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Organon & Co. in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Rothschild Investment LLC boosted its holdings in Organon & Co. by 73.1% in the third quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 3,899 shares of the company's stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Organon & Co. by 70.2% in the third quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 5,113 shares of the company's stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,109 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Organon & Co. by 22.4% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,910 shares of the company's stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Organon & Co. by 188.0% in the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,702 shares of the company's stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 5,028 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.43% of the company's stock.

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Organon & Co. Trading Up 1.9%

Shares of OGN stock opened at $8.70 on Wednesday. Organon & Co. has a 12-month low of $5.69 and a 12-month high of $13.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.47. The firm's 50 day moving average is $6.95 and its 200 day moving average is $7.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.67.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.10). Organon & Co. had a return on equity of 122.01% and a net margin of 3.01%.The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Organon & Co. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Organon & Co. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 23rd were given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. Organon & Co.'s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on OGN shares. Zacks Research cut shares of Organon & Co. from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Organon & Co. from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Organon & Co. from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Organon & Co. presently has an average rating of "Reduce" and an average price target of $8.50.

View Our Latest Report on Organon & Co.

Organon & Co. Company Profile

Organon & Co is a global healthcare company that was established as an independent, publicly traded entity following its spin-off from Merck & Co in June 2021. Headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey, Organon focuses on delivering therapeutic solutions across women’s health, biosimilars, and established brands. The company’s creation reflected a strategic effort to concentrate on specialty pharmaceuticals and legacy products with proven patient impact.

In women’s health, Organon provides a broad portfolio of products addressing reproductive and gynecological conditions, including fertility treatments, contraception, and hormone replacement therapies.

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