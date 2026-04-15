Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Decreases Stock Position in Qualcomm Incorporated $QCOM

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA trimmed its holdings in Qualcomm Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM - Free Report) by 31.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 287,874 shares of the wireless technology company's stock after selling 133,845 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA's holdings in Qualcomm were worth $49,241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. waypoint wealth counsel grew its stake in Qualcomm by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. waypoint wealth counsel now owns 2,863 shares of the wireless technology company's stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. grew its stake in Qualcomm by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. now owns 4,126 shares of the wireless technology company's stock valued at $686,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Baron Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Qualcomm by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Baron Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,431 shares of the wireless technology company's stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp grew its stake in Qualcomm by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 10,085 shares of the wireless technology company's stock valued at $1,678,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elser Financial Planning Inc grew its stake in Qualcomm by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Elser Financial Planning Inc now owns 1,759 shares of the wireless technology company's stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. 74.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Transactions at Qualcomm

In other news, EVP Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,333 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.65, for a total transaction of $458,787.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 35,599 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,900,202.35. This represents a 8.56% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Heather S. Ace sold 3,200 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total transaction of $438,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 16,393 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,245,841. This represents a 16.33% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,118 shares of company stock worth $1,233,705. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Key Stories Impacting Qualcomm

Here are the key news stories impacting Qualcomm this week:

Qualcomm Price Performance

NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $132.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $141.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.45 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company's 50-day moving average is $134.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.00. Qualcomm Incorporated has a 12-month low of $121.99 and a 12-month high of $205.95.

Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The wireless technology company reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.38 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $12.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.16 billion. Qualcomm had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 44.09%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.41 EPS. Qualcomm has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.450-2.650 EPS. Research analysts expect that Qualcomm Incorporated will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

Qualcomm declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, March 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the wireless technology company to reacquire up to 14.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company's board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

QCOM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on shares of Qualcomm from $185.00 to $160.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Susquehanna cut shares of Qualcomm from a "positive" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Qualcomm from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Qualcomm from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Qualcomm in a research note on Friday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $163.77.

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Qualcomm Profile

Qualcomm Incorporated is a global semiconductor and telecommunications equipment company headquartered in San Diego, California. Founded in 1985, the company is known for its development of wireless technologies and for playing a central role in the evolution of digital cellular standards, including CDMA and subsequent generations of mobile standards. Qualcomm’s business combines the design and sale of semiconductor products with a patent licensing program for wireless technologies and related intellectual property.

The company’s product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) platforms marketed under the Snapdragon brand, cellular modem and RF front-end components, connectivity solutions for Wi‑Fi and Bluetooth, and processors and platforms aimed at automotive, IoT, networking and edge-computing applications.

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