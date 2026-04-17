Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $10.93 Million Stake in Walmart Inc. $WMT

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA decreased its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NASDAQ:WMT - Free Report) by 30.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,105 shares of the retailer's stock after selling 42,390 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA's holdings in Walmart were worth $10,930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WMT. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 188.1% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 11,663,172 shares of the retailer's stock valued at $1,199,907,000 after acquiring an additional 7,614,172 shares in the last quarter. Amundi boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Amundi now owns 23,497,921 shares of the retailer's stock valued at $2,413,236,000 after acquiring an additional 4,004,277 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 435,652,710 shares of the retailer's stock valued at $44,898,368,000 after acquiring an additional 3,835,200 shares in the last quarter. Danske Bank A S acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 3rd quarter valued at $294,621,000. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1,991.9% during the 2nd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 2,549,719 shares of the retailer's stock valued at $249,312,000 after acquiring an additional 2,427,834 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.76% of the company's stock.

Get Walmart alerts: Sign Up

Insider Activity at Walmart

In related news, EVP Christopher James Nicholas sold 34,082 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.00, for a total value of $4,158,004.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 533,466 shares of the company's stock, valued at $65,082,852. The trade was a 6.01% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director C Douglas Mcmillon sold 19,416 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.16, for a total value of $2,391,274.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 4,213,406 shares of the company's stock, valued at $518,923,082.96. The trade was a 0.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 246,016 shares of company stock worth $30,431,872. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen reissued a "buy" rating and set a $145.00 price objective (up from $136.00) on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, February 20th. Tigress Financial set a $150.00 target price on Walmart and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $145.00 target price on Walmart in a research report on Friday, February 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $138.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Finally, CICC Research assumed coverage on Walmart in a research report on Friday, December 26th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Walmart presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $137.64.

Read Our Latest Analysis on WMT

Walmart News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Walmart this week:

Walmart Stock Performance

Shares of WMT stock opened at $124.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $995.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.66. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $91.34 and a 52 week high of $134.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $125.71 and a 200-day moving average of $115.70.

Walmart (NASDAQ:WMT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 19th. The retailer reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $190.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.37 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 21.44%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. Walmart has set its FY 2027 guidance at 2.750-2.850 EPS and its Q1 2027 guidance at 0.610-0.610 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be given a dividend of $0.2475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 11th. This represents a $0.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Walmart's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.13%.

About Walmart

Walmart is a multinational retail corporation that operates a broad portfolio of store formats and digital services. Its core business includes large-format supercenters, discount department stores, neighborhood grocery stores and a membership warehouse chain, Sam’s Club. The company’s merchandising mix covers groceries, household goods, apparel, electronics and pharmacy services, supplemented by private-label products and category-specific offerings. Walmart pairs its physical store network with online platforms and mobile applications to provide omnichannel shopping, fulfillment and delivery options for consumers and businesses.

The company was founded by Sam Walton, who opened the first store in Rogers, Arkansas in 1962; it is headquartered in Bentonville, Arkansas.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NASDAQ:WMT - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Walmart, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Walmart wasn't on the list.

While Walmart currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here