Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $17.42 Million Position in GCM Grosvenor Inc. $GCMG

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA cut its position in GCM Grosvenor Inc. (NASDAQ:GCMG - Free Report) by 22.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,538,762 shares of the company's stock after selling 455,235 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 0.79% of GCM Grosvenor worth $17,419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GCMG. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in GCM Grosvenor by 438.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,833,941 shares of the company's stock valued at $22,136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493,250 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in GCM Grosvenor by 231.0% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,290,222 shares of the company's stock valued at $15,573,000 after purchasing an additional 900,458 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in GCM Grosvenor by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 706,848 shares of the company's stock valued at $8,532,000 after purchasing an additional 471,223 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in GCM Grosvenor by 3,351.9% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 326,278 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,938,000 after purchasing an additional 316,826 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in GCM Grosvenor by 63.0% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 799,728 shares of the company's stock valued at $9,653,000 after purchasing an additional 309,222 shares during the period. 99.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on GCMG. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on GCM Grosvenor from $24.00 to $17.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of GCM Grosvenor in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on GCM Grosvenor from $14.50 to $13.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GCM Grosvenor has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $15.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on GCMG

GCM Grosvenor Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GCMG opened at $10.62 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.17. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. GCM Grosvenor Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.30 and a fifty-two week high of $13.22.

GCM Grosvenor (NASDAQ:GCMG - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $177.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.20 million. GCM Grosvenor had a return on equity of 2,505.59% and a net margin of 8.14%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that GCM Grosvenor Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GCM Grosvenor Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd. GCM Grosvenor's dividend payout ratio is presently 129.73%.

GCM Grosvenor Profile

GCM Grosvenor is a global alternative asset management firm that specializes in customized investment solutions across a range of private markets and hedge fund strategies. The firm partners with institutional clients—including pension funds, endowments, insurers and sovereign wealth funds—to design and implement portfolios that span private equity, infrastructure, real estate, credit and multi‐strategy hedge fund products. Through its multi‐manager platforms and direct co‐investment vehicles, GCM Grosvenor provides diversified access to opportunities that can enhance returns and manage risk in client portfolios.

Founded in 1971 as Grosvenor Capital Management, the firm has built a track record of sourcing, structuring and monitoring alternative investments on behalf of its clients.

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