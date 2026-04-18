Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Invests $1.82 Million in Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. $CRDO

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRDO - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 12,679 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,824,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Optimize Financial Inc bought a new position in Credo Technology Group in the third quarter worth approximately $1,431,000. Estate Counselors LLC bought a new position in Credo Technology Group in the third quarter worth approximately $2,548,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Credo Technology Group in the third quarter worth approximately $2,167,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Credo Technology Group by 106.5% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 146,134 shares of the company's stock worth $21,279,000 after purchasing an additional 75,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EFG Asset Management North America Corp. grew its stake in Credo Technology Group by 76.5% in the third quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 21,976 shares of the company's stock worth $3,200,000 after purchasing an additional 9,527 shares in the last quarter. 80.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Credo Technology Group alerts: Sign Up

Credo Technology Group Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of NASDAQ CRDO opened at $160.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.64 billion, a PE ratio of 89.27 and a beta of 2.72. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $116.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $137.29. Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. has a 12-month low of $33.04 and a 12-month high of $213.80.

Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $407.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $385.94 million. Credo Technology Group had a return on equity of 29.63% and a net margin of 31.81%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 201.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Credo Technology Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Credo Technology Group in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Research cut Credo Technology Group from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Credo Technology Group from $230.00 to $170.00 and set a "positive" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $200.00 price objective on Credo Technology Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Credo Technology Group currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $207.81.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Credo Technology Group

Key Credo Technology Group News

Here are the key news stories impacting Credo Technology Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: Acquisition catalyst — Credo agreed to acquire DustPhotonics for about $750M to add silicon‑photonic PIC technology and expand its addressable market in AI/data‑center optical connectivity; this deal is the main driver behind recent buying interest. Read More.

Acquisition catalyst — Credo agreed to acquire DustPhotonics for about $750M to add silicon‑photonic PIC technology and expand its addressable market in AI/data‑center optical connectivity; this deal is the main driver behind recent buying interest. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Analyst upgrade from Zacks — Zacks moved CRDO to a Rank #1 (Strong Buy), signaling improved near‑term earnings optimism that can attract momentum buyers. Read More.

Analyst upgrade from Zacks — Zacks moved CRDO to a Rank #1 (Strong Buy), signaling improved near‑term earnings optimism that can attract momentum buyers. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Brokerage support and price‑target lifts — Multiple firms have issued bullish notes or higher targets (examples include Mizuho, Rosenblatt and others), reinforcing the growth narrative and feeding demand. Read More.

Brokerage support and price‑target lifts — Multiple firms have issued bullish notes or higher targets (examples include Mizuho, Rosenblatt and others), reinforcing the growth narrative and feeding demand. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Bullish market commentary — Several market commentators and buy‑the‑dip investors have publicly argued the optical pivot supports further upside, which can sustain momentum among retail and tactical funds. Read More.

Bullish market commentary — Several market commentators and buy‑the‑dip investors have publicly argued the optical pivot supports further upside, which can sustain momentum among retail and tactical funds. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: ESG disclosure — Credo published its first FY2025 GHG report, improving transparency (plans to add Scope 3). This may broaden investor interest over time but is unlikely to change near‑term fundamentals. Read More.

ESG disclosure — Credo published its first FY2025 GHG report, improving transparency (plans to add Scope 3). This may broaden investor interest over time but is unlikely to change near‑term fundamentals. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst signal mix — While several firms are bullish, some ratings remain neutral or mixed; differing views can amplify short‑term swings as investors debate valuation. Read More.

Analyst signal mix — While several firms are bullish, some ratings remain neutral or mixed; differing views can amplify short‑term swings as investors debate valuation. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: M&A execution watchlist — Management indicated follow‑up investor calls/transcripts and integration details are forthcoming; timing and cost synergies will matter for modeling long‑term upside. Read More.

M&A execution watchlist — Management indicated follow‑up investor calls/transcripts and integration details are forthcoming; timing and cost synergies will matter for modeling long‑term upside. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling — Several insiders have sold shares recently (e.g., James Laufman sold 10,000 shares at ~$164.41; CFO Daniel Fleming sold 7,580 shares under a 10b5‑1 plan). Although some sales are pre‑arranged, traders cite them as prompts for profit‑taking. Read More. Read More.

Insider selling — Several insiders have sold shares recently (e.g., James Laufman sold 10,000 shares at ~$164.41; CFO Daniel Fleming sold 7,580 shares under a 10b5‑1 plan). Although some sales are pre‑arranged, traders cite them as prompts for profit‑taking. Read More. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Profit‑taking and valuation risk — After a large multi‑week run and rich multiples, CRDO is more sensitive to mixed research notes, insider sales, and rotations away from high‑beta/AI‑related names, raising the chance of short‑term pullbacks. Read More.

Insider Buying and Selling at Credo Technology Group

In other Credo Technology Group news, CFO Daniel W. Fleming sold 7,580 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.63, for a total transaction of $1,156,935.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 433,678 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $66,192,273.14. This trade represents a 1.72% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CTO Chi Fung Cheng sold 27,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.25, for a total value of $3,251,875.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 6,134,870 shares in the company, valued at $725,448,377.50. This trade represents a 0.45% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last three months, insiders have sold 403,999 shares of company stock worth $47,532,345. 11.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Credo Technology Group Profile

Credo Technology Group, Inc NASDAQ: CRDO is a fabless semiconductor company that develops high‑speed connectivity solutions for cloud, enterprise and telecommunications infrastructure. The company focuses on semiconductors and related IP that enable reliable, low‑latency movement of large volumes of data between servers, switches and optical modules in data centers and network equipment.

Credo's product portfolio centers on high‑speed analog and mixed‑signal devices designed to preserve signal integrity and extend reach over copper and optical links.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Credo Technology Group, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Credo Technology Group wasn't on the list.

While Credo Technology Group currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here