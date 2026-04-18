Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Purchases 187,301 Shares of Embecta Corp. $EMBC

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Embecta Corp. (NASDAQ:EMBC - Free Report) by 1,212.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 202,743 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 187,301 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 0.34% of Embecta worth $2,409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Embecta by 40.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,884,875 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,596,000 after purchasing an additional 542,162 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Embecta by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 789,509 shares of the company's stock valued at $11,140,000 after purchasing an additional 81,218 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Embecta by 439.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 709,849 shares of the company's stock valued at $6,878,000 after purchasing an additional 578,174 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Embecta during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,178,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Embecta by 39.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 434,822 shares of the company's stock valued at $6,135,000 after purchasing an additional 123,113 shares in the last quarter. 93.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on EMBC. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Embecta from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Embecta in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. BTIG Research restated a "buy" rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Embecta in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Embecta from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Embecta has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $18.50.

Read Our Latest Analysis on EMBC

Embecta Stock Up 2.8%

Shares of EMBC stock opened at $9.78 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.61. Embecta Corp. has a 52 week low of $8.47 and a 52 week high of $15.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $579.17 million, a PE ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.15.

Embecta (NASDAQ:EMBC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.04. Embecta had a net margin of 12.92% and a negative return on equity of 26.66%. The firm had revenue of $261.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Embecta has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.800-3.00 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Embecta Corp. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Embecta Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 27th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 27th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.1%. Embecta's payout ratio is currently 25.32%.

About Embecta

Embecta Corp NASDAQ: EMBC is a pure-play diabetes care company that was spun off from Becton, Dickinson and Company on July 1, 2021. Headquartered in Franklin Lakes, New Jersey, Embecta focuses exclusively on the development, manufacturing and commercialization of products that enable insulin delivery and blood glucose monitoring for people with diabetes.

The company’s product portfolio includes insulin infusion sets, durable and patch pumps, pen needles, infusion tubing, blood glucose test strips, lancets and lancing devices.

Further Reading

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