Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Sells 90,964 Shares of Insight Enterprises, Inc. $NSIT

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA decreased its position in shares of Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT - Free Report) by 13.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 581,553 shares of the software maker's stock after selling 90,964 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 1.88% of Insight Enterprises worth $47,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 4.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,091,041 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $463,965,000 after acquiring an additional 179,599 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 2.8% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 811,523 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $92,032,000 after acquiring an additional 22,303 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 4.4% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 445,140 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $50,483,000 after acquiring an additional 18,667 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 114.2% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 285,248 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $39,388,000 after acquiring an additional 152,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Country Trust Bank increased its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 45.6% during the fourth quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 279,375 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $22,761,000 after acquiring an additional 87,538 shares in the last quarter.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on NSIT. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Insight Enterprises in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded Insight Enterprises from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Sunday, April 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $90.00 price target on Insight Enterprises in a report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Insight Enterprises in a report on Friday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and an average target price of $100.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Insight Enterprises

Insight Enterprises Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of Insight Enterprises stock opened at $73.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.83. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.62 and a 12-month high of $148.58. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The software maker reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.14. Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 19.61% and a net margin of 1.91%.The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.66 earnings per share. Insight Enterprises's revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Insight Enterprises has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.000-11.500 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 9.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insight Enterprises Profile

Insight Enterprises, Inc is a global technology provider headquartered in Tempe, Arizona. Founded in 1988, the company specializes in helping organizations harness the power of digital transformation by offering a comprehensive portfolio of IT hardware, software, cloud and licensing management solutions. Insight's expertise spans across the full technology lifecycle, from initial strategy and consulting to implementation, integration and ongoing managed services.

At the core of Insight's business are its consulting and professional services, which guide clients through complex technology environments and ensure optimal deployment of solutions.

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