Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Takes Position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. $CHRW

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 23,011 shares of the transportation company's stock, valued at approximately $3,699,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CHRW. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC bought a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 110.3% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 244 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 93.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Activity

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, insider Michael D. Castagnetto sold 2,849 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.20, for a total transaction of $553,275.80. Following the transaction, the insider owned 28,149 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,466,535.80. This represents a 9.19% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David P. Bozeman acquired 1,223 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $163.34 per share, for a total transaction of $199,764.82. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 190,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,132,604. This represents a 0.65% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 2,422 shares of company stock worth $400,801 and have sold 17,796 shares worth $3,555,415. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of CHRW opened at $182.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.73, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a one year low of $86.58 and a one year high of $203.34. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $175.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $163.52.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The transportation company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.11. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 34.24% and a net margin of 3.62%.The business had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. C.H. Robinson Worldwide's revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 6th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide's dividend payout ratio is currently 52.17%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $188.00 price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $166.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Loop Capital set a $206.00 target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Monday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "neutral" rating and issued a $149.00 target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a "market perform" rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, C.H. Robinson Worldwide currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $186.43.

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C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc is a third-party logistics provider founded in 1905 and headquartered in Eden Prairie, Minnesota. Originally established as a produce brokerage firm, the company has since expanded its offerings to become one of the world's largest freight and logistics intermediaries. C.H. Robinson leverages a global network of transportation providers, technology platforms, and in-house expertise to connect shippers and carriers across multiple modes of transportation.

The company's primary services include truckload, less-than-truckload (LTL), intermodal, air and ocean freight, and managed transportation solutions.

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