Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Trims Holdings in Immunocore Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR $IMCR

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA trimmed its position in Immunocore Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:IMCR - Free Report) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 407,404 shares of the company's stock after selling 34,994 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 0.81% of Immunocore worth $14,141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Immunocore by 51.6% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 914 shares of the company's stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Immunocore by 117.4% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,148 shares of the company's stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury acquired a new position in shares of Immunocore during the 2nd quarter valued at about $132,000. JT Stratford LLC acquired a new position in shares of Immunocore during the 3rd quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in shares of Immunocore by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 8,116 shares of the company's stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. 84.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Activity at Immunocore

In related news, insider Leger Tina Amber St sold 1,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.35, for a total value of $32,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 1,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,199.65. This trade represents a 47.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bahija Jallal sold 11,474 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.35, for a total transaction of $371,183.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 12,343 shares in the company, valued at $399,296.05. The trade was a 48.18% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,137 shares of company stock worth $619,082. Company insiders own 10.40% of the company's stock.

Immunocore Price Performance

Immunocore stock opened at $31.38 on Friday. Immunocore Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR has a 1 year low of $27.06 and a 1 year high of $40.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 4.01 and a current ratio of 4.04. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.83 and a beta of 0.83.

Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter. Immunocore had a negative net margin of 8.88% and a negative return on equity of 9.20%. The business had revenue of $104.48 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Immunocore Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IMCR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho set a $38.00 target price on shares of Immunocore in a report on Thursday, February 19th. HC Wainwright restated a "buy" rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Immunocore in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Immunocore from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Immunocore from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Immunocore from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and lowered their target price for the company from $48.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $60.89.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Immunocore

Immunocore Company Profile

Immunocore plc is a clinical‐stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel immunotherapies that harness the body's own T‐cell response to treat cancer and infectious diseases. The company's proprietary ImmTAC (immune mobilising monoclonal T‐cell receptors against cancer) platform utilizes engineered, soluble T‐cell receptor (TCR) molecules designed to recognise intracellular peptide–HLA complexes. By redirecting and activating T cells against disease‐associated targets, Immunocore aims to address malignancies and persistent viral infections with high unmet medical need.

The company's most advanced candidate, tebentafusp, is a bispecific ImmTAC molecule that targets gp100, a melanoma‐associated antigen, and has received regulatory approval for the treatment of metastatic uveal melanoma.

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