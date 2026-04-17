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Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Trims Stock Holdings in Sandisk Corporation $SNDK

Written by MarketBeat
April 17, 2026
Sandisk logo with Business Services background
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Key Points

  • Massachusetts Financial Services cut its Sandisk stake by 28.7% in Q4, selling 7,267 shares and ending the period with 18,073 shares worth $4.29 million.
  • Director Miyuki Suzuki sold 3,500 shares at an average of $627.53 (about $2.20 million), a 26.11% reduction in her position, leaving her with 9,907 shares.
  • Sandisk reported a strong beat (EPS $6.20 vs. $3.31; revenue $3.03B, +61% YoY), and enjoys bullish analyst revisions plus a Nasdaq‑100 inclusion (April 20) that could drive passive buying, though analysts warn of possible short‑term "sell‑the‑news" risk.
  • Interested in Sandisk? Here are five stocks we like better.

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lowered its holdings in shares of Sandisk Corporation (NASDAQ:SNDK - Free Report) by 28.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,073 shares of the data storage provider's stock after selling 7,267 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA's holdings in Sandisk were worth $4,290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SNDK. Osaic Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sandisk during the second quarter worth about $317,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sandisk during the second quarter worth about $353,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sandisk during the third quarter worth about $439,000. Voya Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sandisk during the third quarter worth about $8,917,000. Finally, Perpetual Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Sandisk during the third quarter worth about $558,000.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Miyuki Suzuki sold 3,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $627.53, for a total transaction of $2,196,355.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 9,907 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,216,939.71. This trade represents a 26.11% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company's stock.

Sandisk Price Performance

Shares of SNDK stock opened at $919.47 on Friday. Sandisk Corporation has a 52-week low of $28.94 and a 52-week high of $965.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 3.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -121.14 and a beta of 5.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $676.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $409.39.

Sandisk (NASDAQ:SNDK - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The data storage provider reported $6.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.31 by $2.89. Sandisk had a positive return on equity of 10.11% and a negative net margin of 11.66%.The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. Sandisk's quarterly revenue was up 61.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on SNDK shares. Barclays increased their target price on Sandisk from $385.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a "sector perform" rating and set a $650.00 price target on shares of Sandisk in a report on Friday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley set a $690.00 price target on Sandisk in a report on Friday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Sandisk from $230.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Sandisk from $850.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $684.50.

View Our Latest Report on SNDK

Sandisk News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Sandisk this week:

  • Positive Sentiment: Evercore initiated coverage with an "outperform" and a $1,200 price target, highlighting a large upside case and validating institutional interest. Evercore initiates coverage
  • Positive Sentiment: Evercore/other outlets are publishing very bullish upside scenarios (one Evercore note cited a large % upside), which fuels retail and institutional momentum and supports higher price targets and flows. Evercore 191% upside story
  • Positive Sentiment: Nasdaq‑100 inclusion (effective April 20) is expected to force index/passive buying, creating a structural demand tailwind for SNDK shares. That mechanical flow is widely cited as a key near‑term driver. The $600 Billion Buy Signal For SanDisk Stock
  • Neutral Sentiment: Analysts and comparison pieces (e.g., vs. Marvell/Micron) emphasize that AI data‑center demand is reshaping NAND economics; these comparisons help frame valuation but don't change the core growth story. Sandisk vs. Marvell: Which AI Infrastructure Stock Should You Buy?
  • Positive Sentiment: Recent analyst upgrades (Arete and others) add to buying pressure and signal fresh sell‑side conviction. Sandisk Upgraded at Arete Research
  • Negative Sentiment: SeekAlpha and others warn of a "sell‑the‑news" risk around the Nasdaq‑100 inclusion and upcoming Q3 earnings (April 30), suggesting technical profit‑taking or a short‑term pullback after the inclusion event. Sell the News warning
  • Negative Sentiment: Recent intra‑day pullbacks in memory peers and SNDK (profit‑taking reports) indicate the sector is susceptible to short‑term reversals after a historic run — a reminder that momentum can pause even with a bullish long‑term thesis. Memory stocks taking a breather

Sandisk Profile

(Free Report)

SanDisk Corporation offers flash storage solutions. The Company designs, develops and manufactures data storage solutions in a range of form factors using flash memory, controller, firmware and software technologies. The Company operates through flash memory storage products segment. Its solutions include a range of solid state drives (SSD), embedded products, removable cards, universal serial bus (USB), drives, wireless media drives, digital media players, and wafers and components. It offers SSDs for client computing applications, which encompass desktop computers, notebook computers, tablets and other computing devices.

Featured Articles

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Sandisk (NASDAQ:SNDK)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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