MasTec, Inc. $MTZ Position Boosted by Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI

Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI lifted its stake in shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ - Free Report) by 391.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,349 shares of the construction company's stock after purchasing an additional 5,057 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI's holdings in MasTec were worth $1,380,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in MasTec by 0.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,007,192 shares of the construction company's stock worth $1,278,391,000 after acquiring an additional 34,899 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in MasTec by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,220,703 shares of the construction company's stock worth $265,395,000 after acquiring an additional 94,344 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in MasTec by 11.3% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,072,253 shares of the construction company's stock worth $181,961,000 after acquiring an additional 108,504 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in MasTec by 52.1% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,022,175 shares of the construction company's stock worth $217,529,000 after acquiring an additional 350,228 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in MasTec by 9,550.8% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 946,555 shares of the construction company's stock worth $201,295,000 after acquiring an additional 936,747 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.10% of the company's stock.

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MasTec Stock Up 0.1%

MasTec stock opened at $378.91 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.36 and a beta of 1.78. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $369.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $286.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. MasTec, Inc. has a 1-year low of $152.43 and a 1-year high of $441.43.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The construction company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. MasTec had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 17.15%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 34.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. MasTec has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.790-8.790 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.200-2.200 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that MasTec, Inc. will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Javier Alberto Palomarez sold 950 shares of MasTec stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.43, for a total transaction of $309,158.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 10,592 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,446,954.56. This trade represents a 8.23% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ernst N. Csiszar sold 6,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.40, for a total transaction of $1,952,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 17,235 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,177,394. This represents a 27.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders have sold 10,450 shares of company stock worth $3,512,759. Corporate insiders own 21.40% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on MTZ shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of MasTec from $348.00 to $487.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of MasTec from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Sunday, February 22nd. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of MasTec from $250.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of MasTec from $460.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $326.00 price objective on shares of MasTec in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $459.28.

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MasTec Company Profile

MasTec, Inc is a diversified infrastructure construction company that provides engineering, fabrication, installation and maintenance services across a broad range of end markets. Its principal activities encompass the development of communications networks, oil and gas pipeline systems, electrical transmission and distribution facilities, industrial installations and renewable energy projects.

The company traces its roots to a small cable installation operation in Miami and has grown through a series of strategic acquisitions to become one of the largest infrastructure contractors in North America.

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