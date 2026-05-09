MasTec, Inc. $MTZ Position Increased by Swedbank AB

Swedbank AB raised its holdings in shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ - Free Report) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,300 shares of the construction company's stock after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Swedbank AB owned about 0.08% of MasTec worth $13,977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in MasTec by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,927 shares of the construction company's stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in MasTec by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,092 shares of the construction company's stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in MasTec by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,738 shares of the construction company's stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its stake in MasTec by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 14,882 shares of the construction company's stock worth $3,461,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in MasTec by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 4,081 shares of the construction company's stock worth $868,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.10% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of MasTec from $348.00 to $473.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of MasTec from $406.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of MasTec from $348.00 to $487.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of MasTec from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of MasTec from $274.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, MasTec presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $422.29.

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Insider Activity

In other news, Director C Robert Campbell sold 3,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $417.00, for a total transaction of $1,251,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 30,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,779,382. This trade represents a 8.92% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Javier Alberto Palomarez sold 950 shares of MasTec stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.43, for a total transaction of $309,158.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 10,592 shares in the company, valued at $3,446,954.56. This trade represents a 8.23% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,450 shares of company stock worth $3,512,759. 21.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MasTec Stock Up 0.5%

MasTec stock opened at $414.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.53 and a beta of 1.82. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $336.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $265.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. MasTec, Inc. has a 1-year low of $145.27 and a 1-year high of $441.43.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The construction company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. MasTec had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 17.15%. MasTec's revenue for the quarter was up 34.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. MasTec has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.790-8.790 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.200-2.200 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that MasTec, Inc. will post 8.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About MasTec

MasTec, Inc is a diversified infrastructure construction company that provides engineering, fabrication, installation and maintenance services across a broad range of end markets. Its principal activities encompass the development of communications networks, oil and gas pipeline systems, electrical transmission and distribution facilities, industrial installations and renewable energy projects.

The company traces its roots to a small cable installation operation in Miami and has grown through a series of strategic acquisitions to become one of the largest infrastructure contractors in North America.

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