MasTec, Inc. $MTZ Shares Sold by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC reduced its stake in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ - Free Report) by 32.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,388 shares of the construction company's stock after selling 12,586 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC's holdings in MasTec were worth $5,736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in MasTec in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in MasTec by 372.0% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 236 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in MasTec by 105.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 355 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in MasTec by 39.9% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 319 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of MasTec by 102.6% during the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 314 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. 78.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other MasTec news, Director C Robert Campbell sold 3,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $417.00, for a total value of $1,251,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 30,646 shares of the company's stock, valued at $12,779,382. This trade represents a 8.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Javier Alberto Palomarez sold 950 shares of MasTec stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.43, for a total value of $309,158.50. Following the sale, the director directly owned 10,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,446,954.56. This trade represents a 8.23% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 10,450 shares of company stock valued at $3,972,764 over the last quarter. Insiders own 21.40% of the company's stock.

MasTec Stock Down 2.9%

NYSE:MTZ opened at $363.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $374.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $292.25. MasTec, Inc. has a one year low of $153.82 and a one year high of $441.43. The company has a market capitalization of $28.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.70 and a beta of 1.77.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The construction company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.41. MasTec had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 17.15%. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. MasTec's revenue was up 34.5% on a year-over-year basis. MasTec has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.790-8.790 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.200-2.200 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that MasTec, Inc. will post 8.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MTZ shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "buy" rating and set a $493.00 target price on shares of MasTec in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $455.00 target price on MasTec in a research note on Monday, May 4th. DA Davidson raised their target price on MasTec from $250.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Truist Financial raised their target price on MasTec from $425.00 to $518.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded MasTec from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MasTec has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $459.28.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on MasTec

About MasTec

MasTec, Inc is a diversified infrastructure construction company that provides engineering, fabrication, installation and maintenance services across a broad range of end markets. Its principal activities encompass the development of communications networks, oil and gas pipeline systems, electrical transmission and distribution facilities, industrial installations and renewable energy projects.

The company traces its roots to a small cable installation operation in Miami and has grown through a series of strategic acquisitions to become one of the largest infrastructure contractors in North America.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ - Free Report).

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