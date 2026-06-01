MasTec, Inc. $MTZ Shares Sold by Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ - Free Report) by 28.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,700 shares of the construction company's stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.'s holdings in MasTec were worth $2,761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MTZ. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in MasTec by 9,550.8% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 946,555 shares of the construction company's stock worth $201,295,000 after acquiring an additional 936,747 shares during the last quarter. 140 Summer Partners LP acquired a new stake in MasTec during the third quarter worth $81,514,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in MasTec by 52.1% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,022,175 shares of the construction company's stock worth $217,529,000 after acquiring an additional 350,228 shares during the last quarter. Merewether Investment Management LP increased its stake in MasTec by 59.8% during the third quarter. Merewether Investment Management LP now owns 867,240 shares of the construction company's stock worth $184,557,000 after acquiring an additional 324,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in MasTec by 71.0% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 732,886 shares of the construction company's stock worth $155,965,000 after acquiring an additional 304,358 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.10% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $326.00 price objective on shares of MasTec in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Zacks Research cut MasTec from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Weiss Ratings cut MasTec from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Wall Street Zen raised MasTec from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Sunday, February 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim raised MasTec from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $480.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $459.28.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on MasTec

MasTec Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSE MTZ opened at $378.91 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.36 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $369.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $286.87. MasTec, Inc. has a 1 year low of $152.43 and a 1 year high of $441.43.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The construction company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.41. MasTec had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 2.94%.The business had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year. MasTec has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.790-8.790 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.200-2.200 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that MasTec, Inc. will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at MasTec

In related news, Director Ernst N. Csiszar sold 6,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.40, for a total value of $1,952,600.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 17,235 shares in the company, valued at $5,177,394. The trade was a 27.39% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Javier Alberto Palomarez sold 950 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.43, for a total value of $309,158.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 10,592 shares in the company, valued at $3,446,954.56. This trade represents a 8.23% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 10,450 shares of company stock worth $3,512,759 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 21.40% of the company's stock.

MasTec Company Profile

MasTec, Inc is a diversified infrastructure construction company that provides engineering, fabrication, installation and maintenance services across a broad range of end markets. Its principal activities encompass the development of communications networks, oil and gas pipeline systems, electrical transmission and distribution facilities, industrial installations and renewable energy projects.

The company traces its roots to a small cable installation operation in Miami and has grown through a series of strategic acquisitions to become one of the largest infrastructure contractors in North America.

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