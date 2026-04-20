MASTERINVEST Kapitalanlage GmbH Cuts Stock Position in Walmart Inc. $WMT

MASTERINVEST Kapitalanlage GmbH reduced its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NASDAQ:WMT - Free Report) by 11.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 68,763 shares of the retailer's stock after selling 8,816 shares during the period. MASTERINVEST Kapitalanlage GmbH's holdings in Walmart were worth $7,696,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Walmart in the third quarter valued at $1,709,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Walmart by 24.2% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,175,703 shares of the retailer's stock valued at $121,168,000 after purchasing an additional 229,220 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in Walmart by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 63,782 shares of the retailer's stock valued at $6,567,000 after acquiring an additional 9,061 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 2.9% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,010,886 shares of the retailer's stock worth $104,182,000 after purchasing an additional 28,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, World Investment Advisors increased its stake in Walmart by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 293,866 shares of the retailer's stock worth $30,286,000 after buying an additional 14,487 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.76% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

WMT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $120.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, February 20th. UBS Group reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $147.00 price objective (up from $135.00) on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, February 20th. Tigress Financial set a $150.00 target price on shares of Walmart and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $134.00 price target (up from $129.00) on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $137.64.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart

In other Walmart news, Director C Douglas Mcmillon sold 19,416 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.16, for a total value of $2,391,274.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 4,213,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $518,923,082.96. The trade was a 0.46% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Christopher James Nicholas sold 2,900 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.72, for a total transaction of $361,688.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 596,008 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $74,334,117.76. This represents a 0.48% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 263,376 shares of company stock valued at $32,598,466. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company's stock.

More Walmart News

Here are the key news stories impacting Walmart this week:

Walmart Stock Performance

NASDAQ:WMT opened at $127.50 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 trillion, a P/E ratio of 46.53, a PEG ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.66. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $125.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.06. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $91.34 and a 12-month high of $134.69.

Walmart (NASDAQ:WMT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The retailer reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.01. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.44% and a net margin of 3.07%.The firm had revenue of $190.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Walmart has set its FY 2027 guidance at 2.750-2.850 EPS and its Q1 2027 guidance at 0.610-0.610 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

Walmart Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 11th will be given a dividend of $0.2475 per share. This represents a $0.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 11th. Walmart's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.13%.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart is a multinational retail corporation that operates a broad portfolio of store formats and digital services. Its core business includes large-format supercenters, discount department stores, neighborhood grocery stores and a membership warehouse chain, Sam’s Club. The company’s merchandising mix covers groceries, household goods, apparel, electronics and pharmacy services, supplemented by private-label products and category-specific offerings. Walmart pairs its physical store network with online platforms and mobile applications to provide omnichannel shopping, fulfillment and delivery options for consumers and businesses.

The company was founded by Sam Walton, who opened the first store in Rogers, Arkansas in 1962; it is headquartered in Bentonville, Arkansas.

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