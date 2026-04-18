MASTERINVEST Kapitalanlage GmbH Grows Stake in Prologis, Inc. $PLD

MASTERINVEST Kapitalanlage GmbH boosted its position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD - Free Report) by 31.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,039 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after purchasing an additional 11,474 shares during the period. MASTERINVEST Kapitalanlage GmbH's holdings in Prologis were worth $6,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in Prologis by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 587,157 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $67,241,000 after purchasing an additional 83,966 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC increased its stake in Prologis by 6,069.7% in the 4th quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 15,486 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $1,977,000 after purchasing an additional 15,235 shares in the last quarter. Foresight Group Ltd Liability Partnership increased its stake in Prologis by 240.1% in the 3rd quarter. Foresight Group Ltd Liability Partnership now owns 44,715 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $5,109,000 after purchasing an additional 31,567 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service increased its stake in Prologis by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 2,443,137 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $279,788,000 after purchasing an additional 56,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Prologis by 3.6% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,644,875 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $417,411,000 after buying an additional 126,613 shares in the last quarter. 93.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

PLD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley set a $135.00 price target on Prologis in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Prologis from $142.00 to $139.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on Prologis from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Wall Street Zen raised Prologis from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a "neutral" rating and set a $130.00 price target (up from $128.00) on shares of Prologis in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Prologis has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $140.05.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Prologis

Prologis Stock Performance

Prologis stock opened at $145.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $136.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $129.74. The company has a market capitalization of $135.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.56, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.40. Prologis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $97.10 and a fifty-two week high of $145.44.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 41.54%.Prologis's revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.43 earnings per share. Prologis has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.070-6.230 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prologis Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th were given a $1.07 dividend. This is an increase from Prologis's previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 17th. Prologis's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 120.56%.

Prologis News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Prologis this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q1 beat and raised FY‑2026 guidance — Prologis reported FFO and revenue above expectations, highlighted record leasing and stronger occupancy/same‑store NOI targets, and lifted its FY26 FFO guidance, which underpins today’s share strength. Prologis Reports First Quarter 2026 Results

Q1 beat and raised FY‑2026 guidance — Prologis reported FFO and revenue above expectations, highlighted record leasing and stronger occupancy/same‑store NOI targets, and lifted its FY26 FFO guidance, which underpins today’s share strength. Positive Sentiment: Analysts raise estimates and price targets — Multiple firms boosted forecasts and models after the print; UBS raised its price target to $161 and maintained a Buy, signaling analyst confidence in upside vs. the current level. UBS adjusts Prologis price target

Analysts raise estimates and price targets — Multiple firms boosted forecasts and models after the print; UBS raised its price target to $161 and maintained a Buy, signaling analyst confidence in upside vs. the current level. Neutral Sentiment: Mixed analyst stance despite beat — Some firms raised forecasts, while others kept Hold/Neutral ratings citing full valuation or moderating NOI trends; this produces a balanced, not unanimous, buy signal. Analysts increase forecasts on Prologis

Mixed analyst stance despite beat — Some firms raised forecasts, while others kept Hold/Neutral ratings citing full valuation or moderating NOI trends; this produces a balanced, not unanimous, buy signal. Neutral Sentiment: Data‑center expansion provides growth optionality but adds capital intensity — Management is scaling the data‑center pipeline (new development starts), which could boost long‑term growth but introduces execution and financing considerations. Warehouse Giant Prologis Lifts 2026 Outlook

Data‑center expansion provides growth optionality but adds capital intensity — Management is scaling the data‑center pipeline (new development starts), which could boost long‑term growth but introduces execution and financing considerations. Negative Sentiment: Pipeline and structural stress concerns — Critical commentary flags the large (multi‑GW) data‑center pipeline as testing Prologis’ structure and balance‑sheet resilience; this raises risk that growth pushes on credit metrics or dividend coverage if execution/markets wobble. Prologis: A Credit Rating And 1.51x Dividend Buffer

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in logistics and distribution facilities. The company focuses on acquiring, developing, and managing high-quality industrial real estate assets that support supply chain infrastructure for third-party logistics providers, e-commerce businesses, retailers and manufacturers. Its portfolio primarily consists of warehouse and distribution centers designed to optimize goods movement and storage near key transportation hubs.

With a global presence, Prologis serves customers across the Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific.

See Also

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