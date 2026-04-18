MASTERINVEST Kapitalanlage GmbH Has $2.40 Million Stock Position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. $ROK

MASTERINVEST Kapitalanlage GmbH raised its holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK - Free Report) by 73.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,105 shares of the industrial products company's stock after buying an additional 2,595 shares during the quarter. MASTERINVEST Kapitalanlage GmbH's holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $2,403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ lifted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ now owns 61,834 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $21,613,000 after buying an additional 4,086 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,556,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 180.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,842 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $2,042,000 after buying an additional 3,759 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 744,814 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $291,073,000 after buying an additional 127,733 shares during the period. Finally, Maridea Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 580.0% during the 4th quarter. Maridea Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,522 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $2,148,000 after buying an additional 4,710 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.75% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on ROK. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Rockwell Automation from $435.00 to $410.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Barclays cut their target price on Rockwell Automation from $450.00 to $400.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Rockwell Automation from $410.00 to $360.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Research downgraded Rockwell Automation from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Rockwell Automation from $400.00 to $404.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rockwell Automation has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $406.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Rockwell Automation

Insider Transactions at Rockwell Automation

In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Rebecca W. House sold 12,100 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.27, for a total value of $4,891,667.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 12,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,932,094. The trade was a 49.79% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Tessa M. Myers sold 1,985 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.37, for a total value of $812,599.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 4,036 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,652,217.32. The trade was a 32.97% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 51,375 shares of company stock worth $20,828,717. 0.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Rockwell Automation Trading Up 3.2%

Shares of ROK opened at $415.77 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $382.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $385.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.16. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52-week low of $222.06 and a 52-week high of $438.72. The company has a market cap of $46.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.57, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.54.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.29. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 34.92% and a net margin of 11.56%.The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.83 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Rockwell Automation has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.400-12.200 EPS. Analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be given a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 18th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. Rockwell Automation's payout ratio is presently 63.16%.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation is a global industrial automation and digital transformation company headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. The firm designs, manufactures and supports control systems, industrial control hardware and software, and related services that help manufacturers and industrial operators automate processes, improve productivity and enable data-driven decision making. Rockwell traces its heritage to the Allen-Bradley and Rockwell automation businesses and positions itself as a provider of integrated automation solutions across discrete and process industries.

The company's product portfolio includes programmable logic controllers (PLCs), human-machine interfaces (HMIs), variable frequency drives, sensors, safety components and other industrial control hardware, often marketed under the Allen-Bradley brand.

See Also

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