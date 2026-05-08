Match Group Inc. $MTCH Shares Bought by Swedbank AB

Swedbank AB grew its position in Match Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH - Free Report) by 22.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 816,800 shares of the technology company's stock after purchasing an additional 148,700 shares during the quarter. Swedbank AB owned approximately 0.35% of Match Group worth $26,374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MTCH. Fieldview Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Match Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,803,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Match Group by 611.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 116,535 shares of the technology company's stock worth $3,857,000 after acquiring an additional 100,163 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of Match Group by 327.7% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 50,252 shares of the technology company's stock worth $1,775,000 after acquiring an additional 38,502 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Match Group during the 4th quarter worth about $1,299,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Match Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,863,000. 94.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Match Group from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on Match Group from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen raised Match Group from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Sunday, April 26th. TD Cowen upped their target price on Match Group from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised Match Group from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $41.07.

Read Our Latest Report on Match Group

Key Stories Impacting Match Group

Here are the key news stories impacting Match Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q1 revenue and profit beat expectations; Tinder showed early recovery while Hinge grew strongly, supporting revenue and adjusted EBITDA beats. Read More.

Q1 revenue and profit beat expectations; Tinder showed early recovery while Hinge grew strongly, supporting revenue and adjusted EBITDA beats. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Several analysts raised targets (TD Cowen, UBS) citing improving Tinder user signals and momentum, providing upside to the story. Read More.

Several analysts raised targets (TD Cowen, UBS) citing improving Tinder user signals and momentum, providing upside to the story. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Wells Fargo bumped its price target to $38 (Equal Weight), reflecting reassessment of near-term outlook after results. Read More.

Wells Fargo bumped its price target to $38 (Equal Weight), reflecting reassessment of near-term outlook after results. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Management is pursuing Gen Z engagement and talent (CEO relaunched a Tinder internship that drew 30,000+ applicants), signaling focus on younger users and product innovation. Read More.

Management is pursuing Gen Z engagement and talent (CEO relaunched a Tinder internship that drew 30,000+ applicants), signaling focus on younger users and product innovation. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Management will present at the J.P. Morgan TMT conference (May 19), offering a forum for more detail on strategy and capital allocation. Read More.

Management will present at the J.P. Morgan TMT conference (May 19), offering a forum for more detail on strategy and capital allocation. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Earnings-call recaps emphasize a balance of growth and headwinds — progress at products but ongoing payer mix and FX considerations. Read More.

Earnings-call recaps emphasize a balance of growth and headwinds — progress at products but ongoing payer mix and FX considerations. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Recent pieces provide valuation and strategy checks after the Q1 beat, useful for investors deciding between value now vs. optionality on product improvements. Read More.

Recent pieces provide valuation and strategy checks after the Q1 beat, useful for investors deciding between value now vs. optionality on product improvements. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Stock has underperformed peers recently, suggesting market skepticism about sustained recovery and competitive dynamics. Read More.

Stock has underperformed peers recently, suggesting market skepticism about sustained recovery and competitive dynamics. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Management is reallocating spending (slowing hiring) to fund AI initiatives — raises execution and timing risk for product-driven revenue gains. Read More.

Management is reallocating spending (slowing hiring) to fund AI initiatives — raises execution and timing risk for product-driven revenue gains. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Some analysts remain mixed/cautious despite the beat, highlighting payer declines and the need for sustained user/payer expansion before upgrades are unanimous. Read More.

Match Group Stock Down 5.7%

MTCH opened at $35.83 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.41. The company has a market cap of $8.34 billion, a PE ratio of 13.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.36. Match Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.80 and a 52 week high of $39.20.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $878.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $872.86 million. Match Group had a net margin of 18.83% and a negative return on equity of 307.45%. The firm's revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Match Group Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Match Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 7th. Match Group's dividend payout ratio is 30.53%.

Match Group Profile

Match Group, Inc NASDAQ: MTCH is a leading provider of online dating products and services. The company owns and operates a diverse portfolio of consumer brands that connect singles through digital platforms. Its flagship offerings include Match.com, Tinder, Hinge, OkCupid and PlentyOfFish, which together serve users looking for long-term relationships, casual encounters and social networking opportunities.

Originating with the launch of Match.com in 1995, Match Group has grown through a combination of organic development and strategic acquisitions.

Further Reading

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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