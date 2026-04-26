Matisse Capital Invests $5.66 Million in FS Credit Opportunities Corp. $FSCO

Matisse Capital purchased a new position in FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 897,918 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,657,000. FS Credit Opportunities comprises about 2.5% of Matisse Capital's holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Matisse Capital owned 0.45% of FS Credit Opportunities at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Noble Wealth Management PBC lifted its position in FS Credit Opportunities by 165.8% during the fourth quarter. Noble Wealth Management PBC now owns 399,230 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,515,000 after purchasing an additional 249,041 shares during the period. Delta Investment Management LLC grew its position in FS Credit Opportunities by 85.3% during the 3rd quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 474,501 shares of the company's stock worth $3,279,000 after purchasing an additional 218,438 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC acquired a new stake in FS Credit Opportunities during the 4th quarter worth about $1,328,000. Absolute Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of FS Credit Opportunities during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,995,000. Finally, Miller Global Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of FS Credit Opportunities in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,119,000. Institutional investors own 36.37% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity

In other news, insider Michael C. Forman purchased 38,549 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.20 per share, with a total value of $200,454.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider owned 44,312 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $230,422.40. This represents a 668.91% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FS Credit Opportunities Stock Performance

Shares of FSCO opened at $5.01 on Friday. FS Credit Opportunities Corp. has a 52 week low of $4.13 and a 52 week high of $7.65. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $5.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.89.

FS Credit Opportunities (NYSE:FSCO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $57.34 million for the quarter.

FS Credit Opportunities Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.0583 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 23rd.

About FS Credit Opportunities

FS Credit Opportunities Fund Inc NYSE: FSCO is a diversified closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide shareholders with a high level of current income and capital appreciation. The fund pursues its objectives by investing primarily in corporate credit instruments, including high-yield bonds, leveraged loans and other credit-related securities. FSCO’s flexible mandate allows it to allocate across the credit spectrum, rotating among sectors, maturities and structures in response to changing market conditions.

Under normal market environments, the fund typically invests at least 80% of its total assets in non-investment grade corporate debt securities, with the remainder allocated to investment-grade obligations, cash and cash equivalents.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO - Free Report).

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