Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY Decreases Stake in FedEx Corporation $FDX

Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY lowered its position in shares of FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX - Free Report) by 19.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,099 shares of the shipping service provider's stock after selling 10,980 shares during the quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY's holdings in FedEx were worth $15,707,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in shares of FedEx in the first quarter valued at approximately $382,000. Diamant Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in FedEx by 36,215.4% during the first quarter. Diamant Asset Management Inc. now owns 519,310 shares of the shipping service provider's stock worth $184,968,000 after acquiring an additional 517,880 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in FedEx by 10.0% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 915 shares of the shipping service provider's stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Montgomery Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in FedEx by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Montgomery Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,830 shares of the shipping service provider's stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Holding SA increased its position in shares of FedEx by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 95,477 shares of the shipping service provider's stock valued at $34,007,000 after purchasing an additional 5,345 shares during the last quarter. 84.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on FDX shares. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of FedEx from $425.00 to $365.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Raymond James Financial lowered their price objective on shares of FedEx from $415.00 to $330.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Seaport Research Partners assumed coverage on shares of FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. They set a "buy" rating for the company. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of FedEx from $410.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of FedEx from $445.00 to $350.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $349.60.

View Our Latest Analysis on FedEx

Insider Buying and Selling at FedEx

In other FedEx news, EVP Tracy B. Brightman sold 16,959 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.47, for a total transaction of $6,164,087.73. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 11,052 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,017,070.44. The trade was a 60.54% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Kawal Preet sold 4,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.89, for a total value of $1,802,661.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 10,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,029,499.17. This represents a 30.91% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 48,104 shares of company stock valued at $17,599,006. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FedEx Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of FedEx stock opened at $318.55 on Monday. FedEx Corporation has a 52-week low of $172.88 and a 52-week high of $345.36. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $363.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $346.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.48.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $6.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.91 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $25.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.04 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 4.68% and a return on equity of 16.49%. The company's revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.07 earnings per share. FedEx has set its FY 2027 guidance at 16.900-18.100 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that FedEx Corporation will post 20.89 EPS for the current year.

FedEx Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Monday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 22nd. FedEx's dividend payout ratio is presently 26.36%.

Key Stories Impacting FedEx

Here are the key news stories impacting FedEx this week:

Positive Sentiment: Bank of America said FedEx Freight’s pricing power is improving and reiterated a Buy rating while raising its price target to $187 , signaling confidence that the LTL business can support better earnings growth. Article Title

Bank of America said FedEx Freight’s pricing power is improving and reiterated a rating while raising its price target to , signaling confidence that the LTL business can support better earnings growth. Positive Sentiment: FedEx Freight’s first post-spinoff earnings report showed revenue growth and beat revenue expectations, with analysts noting solid underlying growth trends and the potential for margin improvement later in the year. Article Title

FedEx Freight’s first post-spinoff earnings report showed and beat revenue expectations, with analysts noting solid underlying growth trends and the potential for margin improvement later in the year. Positive Sentiment: FedEx also announced $4.15 billion in cash tender offers for outstanding notes, which could help optimize its capital structure and lower future interest expense. Article Title

FedEx also announced for outstanding notes, which could help optimize its capital structure and lower future interest expense. Neutral Sentiment: Some analysts highlighted that FedEx’s broader business still has strong underlying momentum, but recent stock weakness may reflect “near-term noise” rather than a change in the long-term thesis. Article Title

Some analysts highlighted that FedEx’s broader business still has strong underlying momentum, but recent stock weakness may reflect “near-term noise” rather than a change in the long-term thesis. Neutral Sentiment: FedEx Freight’s first standalone quarter also included large spinoff-related costs , which pressured operating income and created uncertainty around near-term profitability, even though management expects growth ahead. Article Title

FedEx Freight’s first standalone quarter also included , which pressured operating income and created uncertainty around near-term profitability, even though management expects growth ahead. Negative Sentiment: FedEx shares fell after the Freight unit reported mixed results , including a steep decline in operating income and margin pressure from separation costs, weaker shipment volumes, and higher labor expenses. Article Title

FedEx shares fell after the Freight unit reported , including a steep decline in operating income and margin pressure from separation costs, weaker shipment volumes, and higher labor expenses. Negative Sentiment: Another note from analysts pointed to a margin drop and reduced price targets, reinforcing concerns that the market is still focused on near-term earnings pressure rather than the longer-term turnaround. Article Title

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation NYSE: FDX is a global logistics and courier company headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee. Founded by Frederick W. Smith in 1971 and beginning operations in the early 1970s, the company pioneered overnight express shipping and has since expanded into a diversified portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and supply-chain services. FedEx operates an integrated air-and-ground network that moves parcels, freight and documents for businesses and consumers worldwide.

FedEx's core operating segments include express parcel delivery via its FedEx Express division, domestic and residential parcel delivery through FedEx Ground, less-than-truckload (LTL) freight services, and logistics and supply-chain management solutions.

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