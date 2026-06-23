Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC Has $13.02 Million Holdings in Intel Corporation $INTC

Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC cut its holdings in shares of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC - Free Report) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 295,071 shares of the chip maker's stock after selling 8,481 shares during the quarter. Intel accounts for 2.1% of Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC's holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC's holdings in Intel were worth $13,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in INTC. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Intel by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 966 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. ROI Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Intel by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. ROI Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,967 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. raised its holdings in Intel by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 10,788 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 8,715 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, Providence Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,340 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Boise April Miller sold 40,256 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total transaction of $4,006,679.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 105,077 shares in the company, valued at $10,458,313.81. This represents a 27.70% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

INTC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Intel in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. They issued a "sector perform" rating on the stock. Northland Securities cut shares of Intel from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. They set an "outperform" rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Intel from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a "sell" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Evercore set a $95.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, twenty-seven have issued a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intel currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $87.29.

Read Our Latest Report on INTC

Intel Price Performance

Shares of INTC stock opened at $140.94 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.55. The company has a market cap of $708.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -227.32 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Intel Corporation has a twelve month low of $18.97 and a twelve month high of $141.45.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $13.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $12.32 billion. Intel had a positive return on equity of 0.39% and a negative net margin of 5.90%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. Intel has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.200-0.200 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Intel Corporation will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Intel this week:

About Intel

Intel Corporation, founded in 1968 by Robert Noyce and Gordon E. Moore and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a leading global designer and manufacturer of semiconductor products. The company is historically notable for introducing the first commercial microprocessor and for driving the x86 architecture that underpins many personal computers and servers. Intel's core business spans the design, fabrication and marketing of processors, chipsets and related components for a wide range of computing applications.

Intel's product portfolio includes client and mobile processors marketed under brands such as Intel Core and Pentium, as well as high-performance Xeon processors for data centers and cloud infrastructure.

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