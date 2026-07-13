Matthews International Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 220,379 Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR $KC

Matthews International Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:KC - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 220,379 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,944,000. Kingsoft Cloud comprises about 1.2% of Matthews International Capital Management LLC's holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Matthews International Capital Management LLC owned 0.07% of Kingsoft Cloud as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Maxi Investments CY Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud during the fourth quarter worth about $5,980,000. XY Capital Ltd lifted its position in Kingsoft Cloud by 1,255.9% in the fourth quarter. XY Capital Ltd now owns 149,275 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,544,000 after purchasing an additional 138,266 shares during the period. Fideuram Asset Management Ireland dac purchased a new stake in Kingsoft Cloud in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $526,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Kingsoft Cloud by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 9,148 shares of the company's stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Kingsoft Cloud by 34,905.6% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 25,204 shares of the company's stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 25,132 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.40% of the company's stock.

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Kingsoft Cloud Price Performance

KC stock opened at $10.91 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.22 and a 200-day moving average of $13.03. Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR has a 12-month low of $8.35 and a 12-month high of $18.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.21 and a beta of 1.99.

Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter. Kingsoft Cloud had a negative return on equity of 11.67% and a negative net margin of 9.38%.The firm had revenue of $392.15 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Kingsoft Cloud from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Kingsoft Cloud in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Kingsoft Cloud in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. They set an "overweight" rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $17.65.

View Our Latest Research Report on KC

Kingsoft Cloud Profile

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited NASDAQ: KC is a leading provider of cloud computing services in China, offering a comprehensive suite of infrastructure and platform solutions to enterprise customers. Established in 2012 as a subsidiary of Kingsoft Corporation, the company has grown into an independent public entity with dual listings, serving as a critical backbone for digital transformation across multiple industries. Headquartered in Beijing, Kingsoft Cloud leverages advanced technologies to optimize cloud operations and deliver scalable, reliable services.

The company's core offerings span Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS), Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) and Software-as-a-Service (SaaS), encompassing compute, storage, database, content delivery networks (CDN) and security solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:KC - Free Report).

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