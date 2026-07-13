Matthews International Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in ACM Research, Inc. $ACMR

Matthews International Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR - Free Report) by 25.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 138,815 shares of the specialty retailer's stock after selling 48,435 shares during the period. ACM Research comprises about 2.2% of Matthews International Capital Management LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Matthews International Capital Management LLC owned 0.23% of ACM Research worth $5,462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACMR. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ACM Research by 90.1% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in ACM Research by 266.7% in the fourth quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 660 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Leonteq Securities AG purchased a new stake in ACM Research during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ACM Research by 656.1% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,293 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of ACM Research by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.75% of the company's stock.

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ACM Research Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ACMR opened at $103.00 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.63 and a beta of 1.90. ACM Research, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.03 and a twelve month high of $127.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $86.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.34. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $231.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.69 million. ACM Research had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 4.17%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that ACM Research, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ACMR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Research lowered ACM Research from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Weiss Ratings raised ACM Research from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of ACM Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $130.00 price objective (up from $90.00) on shares of ACM Research in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Roth Capital set a $125.00 price objective on shares of ACM Research and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $127.50.

View Our Latest Report on ACM Research

Insider Buying and Selling at ACM Research

In other news, insider David H. Wang sold 40,002 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.80, for a total transaction of $3,432,171.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 802,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,872,346.40. This represents a 4.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Haiping Dun sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.22, for a total transaction of $331,100.00. Following the sale, the director owned 5,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $331,100. This trade represents a 50.00% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 128,752 shares of company stock worth $11,012,198 in the last quarter. 24.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ACM Research Profile

ACM Research, Inc NASDAQ: ACMR designs, develops and markets wet processing equipment for the semiconductor industry. The company focuses on advanced wafer cleaning technologies that address critical contamination-control requirements for logic, memory and advanced packaging applications. Since its founding in 2003, ACM Research has engineered modular platform tools that can be configured for a range of spin, scrub and batch cleaning processes.

Its product portfolio encompasses single-wafer spin cleaning systems featuring high-purity megasonic capabilities, dynamic chemical scrubbing modules for post-CMP residue removal and batch-process cleaning equipment designed for high-throughput production environments.

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